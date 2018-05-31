Dan Lu denies losing touch

One of the country’s afro-musician, Dan Lu says he has not lost touch in as far as his music is concerned but rather, wants to spread rebuking messages to those that want to jeopardize his career through illegal CD burning.

This has come amidst mixed reactions towards his recent song, Akumva Pain and Daily which most of his fans think their star has changed to a beef from a love song artist.

Dan Lu started becoming controversial since he got married to his second wife, Emmie who has become more famous than the artist himself due to her show-off on social media.

Produced by Rockers Records, the recent Daily lyrics partly say Akanakhala amaonda ndikunenedwa bwenzi ntatsala fupa ndikuvala thewera. Anthu ali ndi nsambi kunja kuno pena kumva nkhani yako kulephera kudya kumene (If one could lose weight because of gossip, then I would have become a skeleton by now and wearing nappies. People are so unfair in their judgment and when you hear what they gossip about you, you even fail to eat anything).

One of his fans, Nancy Ntoza said on social media that, “Stop fighting back everything it does not work like that. People will always talk but if you don’t fight them back, you are good to go because they won’t have anything more to say. Bring back the Dan Lu people used to know some ten years back.”

Another fan, Mphatso Mphweya urged the artist to give out the love and romantic songs that he used to sing and not the current ones.

Stillmore, the controversial artist said in Blantyre that his music has always focused on areas of love, comfort, courage, and rebuking bad behavior and there is nothing new about his music.

He maintained that since 2004 when he started his career, he has always been the same and hence believes that it is his consistency that has made him rise to the top.

“Go and look for my albums, buy and listen to the messages. All am trying to say is stop burning our music, support your musicians. Please listen to the messages attentively and you will understand me. As for the love songs, wait they are coming but for now, listen to the ones I have released,” Lufani stated.

The Shuppie star pointed out that his fans should get ready for his album expected to be out in December, 2018 as well as a thank you tour to appreciate his fans’ support throughout his musical career which started over a decade ago.

The Afro musician changed his music approach to adapt international standards of releasing singles before coming up with an album, saying it is what most international artists do and have achieved great music trademarks.

So far, he has released singles like Village Champion, Musiye, Akumva Pain and To be a Man which is pending release on June 1, 2018 in readiness of his Game Changer Album in which he has collaborated with different international artist across Africa.

The award winning artist has six albums to his credit which include Cousin, So What, No Size and the pending Game Changer

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :