Dausi defeats Kasaila, Msonda for DPP spokesman post

July 3, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has elected maverick and charming politician Nicholas Dausi as the party publicity secretary, beating Minister of Labour Francis Katsaira and  political nomad Kenneth Msonda.

Dausi: Elected DPP spokesman

Msonda: Life goes on

Dausi, Minister of Information once held the same position when former president Bingu was Mutharika appointed him.

Chimwemwe Chipungu, who is coordinator for Safe Motherhood has been elected organising secretary after he got 1117 votes against his competitor James Chuma who got 407 votes.

Charles Mhango, the Attorney General was elected legal advisor to the party beating  private practice lawyer David Kanyenda who is embroiled in several abuse of clients money scandals.

Civil society organisations have told secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to fire Mhango and Chipungu as they are civil servants therefore are not supposed to practise front line politics.

One of the CSO leaders, Timothy Mtambo said the two undermined a recent government circular from the OPC which told all civil servants joining politics to resign from the government first.

Government and party spokesman Dausi said Mhango and Chipungu are not civil servants.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
#DzukaniAmalawi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Slowly DPP is ridding itself bad apples within their ranks. In May 2019, the people will decide who leads the nation and will certainly havevtheirvturn in ridding bad apples.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes