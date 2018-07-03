Dausi defeats Kasaila, Msonda for DPP spokesman post

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has elected maverick and charming politician Nicholas Dausi as the party publicity secretary, beating Minister of Labour Francis Katsaira and political nomad Kenneth Msonda.

Dausi, Minister of Information once held the same position when former president Bingu was Mutharika appointed him.

Chimwemwe Chipungu, who is coordinator for Safe Motherhood has been elected organising secretary after he got 1117 votes against his competitor James Chuma who got 407 votes.

Charles Mhango, the Attorney General was elected legal advisor to the party beating private practice lawyer David Kanyenda who is embroiled in several abuse of clients money scandals.

Civil society organisations have told secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to fire Mhango and Chipungu as they are civil servants therefore are not supposed to practise front line politics.

One of the CSO leaders, Timothy Mtambo said the two undermined a recent government circular from the OPC which told all civil servants joining politics to resign from the government first.

Government and party spokesman Dausi said Mhango and Chipungu are not civil servants.

