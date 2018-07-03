Malawi President gets only 40% of monthly pay: Mutharika says not in power for self-enrichment

President Peter Mutharika has said he is not seeking re-election because of money, saying he gets 40% of his K2.7 million monthly pay cheque.
The President gets a K2.7 million tax free monthly pay and Mutharika said he gets K1.5 million a month.
He was speaking on Tuesday in Blantyre after accepting to run as a presidential candidate on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket next year.
“Let me reveal to you, more especially to those who think I am sticking to the seat of presidency because of money. I am here for the sake of development. I am supposed to be receiving K 2.7 million as my salary per month for being the president of this country but I get 60 percent and give back to government the rest,” said Mutharika.
“You can check with Treasury, Goodall (Minister of Finance) is here, I just get 40 per cent of my pay. I am not in government to enrich myself,” he said.
Mutharika asked the newly elected national governing council (NGC) members of the ruling party to take his paths, saying they should be in the party to serve not to enrich themselves.
“Some of you go to companies and say I am the director of so and so therefore give me a contract, this must stop,” he said.
He warned the NGC members against using their positions for self enrichment.
Mutharika also warned the NGC members that they risk expulsion from the ruling party if they do not behave.
He therefore said the party will soon hold a retreat to orient the newly elected national governing council members on their role in the party.
Speaking on the elective convention, Mutharika said it has been peaceful, accountable, transparent and outstanding compared to other party conventions Malawi has held – apparently referring to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which commentators said it was a charade and the violent Aford convention which ended having two presidents of two factions.
“First of all let me commend the DPP officials and members for entrusting me to be the torch bearer for DPP in 2019 polls. I have accepted the offer with appreciation and congratulate everyone who participated in the convention in one way or the other.
“Ours was full of democracy,” Mutharika said.
The President then called for unity in the party saying only love and unity could make the DPP party strong ahead of 2019 elections.
"I encourage those who have won various positions to work extra hard for the benefit of the party. You have been elected not for your own good but for the good of the party, so let us go out there and work," he said.
I thought the objective of a convention is to deliberate on Draft Policies and review of manifesto as a guide for campaigners for the forthcoming elections. What message are the aspiring legislators goingvto carry to the people. Elections of party leaders should have been a by product of the policy workstreams. Leaders should have raised their hands for elections knowing what there signing up for. It’s like applying for a job without a job decsription. Why is it that politics in Malawi is done up side down. This is why leaders are focused on party positions than serving the people… Read more »
even JB told the nation that she was donating part of her salary to an organisation but she is still suspected of cashgate. if you get one million where do you get the money which you donate now and again to various people and functions? from the same one million or government money or from kick backs
Abale iyi ndiye convention osati zinazija zoitanizana usiku pa whatsapp ati kuopa injakishoni. Bravo APM for refusing to fill the remaining vacant positions. By delegating that function to NGC you have proved beyond any reasonable doubt that you are a democrat.
Akanakhala mtsogoleri wa kongilesi ndi u dikiteta wake uja, akanangofatsa ndi mkazache nkuyamba kugawa maudindo.
Bravo APM, you are my man and 2019 BOMA!!!!!
Tell the president I pay back to government 30% of my pay if I treat it as free tax salary. Palibe nkhani apa.
Dear APM, Talk is very very Cheap, I dont think a sane person would believe what you are saying. 1. If you really wanted to give government money, you could have started paying PAYE on every income you earn. 2. If you were serious about curbing corruption, you could have borrowed a leaf from TZ President to do more and talk less. Since you won in 2014 nobody has been arrested because of corruption. Apart from JB initiated arrests. 3. If you really are what you claim to be, then i am believing those people who say you are a… Read more »
That’s a good development,but if you want people to take you serious return the 145 million that you corruptly received and all the money that you have stolen from government coffers.People in rural areas are suffering because of you and the thieves that are in your government.
You don’t need such peanuts coz you have so many crooks who are smearing your face with dirty cash!
Wht about the k145mk