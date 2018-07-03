Malawian films nominated for  2018 African Viewers Choice Awards

For the first time, Malawian films have been nominated three times in different categories at the 2018 African Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Movies “Road to Sunrise” and “Nyasaland” have been nominated in the category of Best Movie in Southern Africa, and Road to Sunrise has also been nominated in the category of Best Overall Movie.

The 2018 AMVCA nominees in 27 categories were announced on Saturday, June 30th, by the duo of popular Ghanaian actress and TV Presenter, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi Via, a syndicated broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

The two films are up against three other nominees from Southern Africa Region namely Decent directed by Awal Abdulfatal, Salute directed by Philipe Talavera and Jomako black democracy directed by Abraham Kabwe.

In an interview director of Road to Sunrise, Shem Joyah said this is a great moment for the entire production team of the film.

He said the nominations meant that the film industry was slowly getting recognition at the international stage.

“If we continue making quality films our industry will be a force to reckon with in the next few years to come,” he said.

He said the category in which his film is nominated in shall be decided by a panel of judges and not by public voting.

Road to Sunrise is a movie where two prostitutes find hope in each other as they search for the road to redemption after being exploited by men and ridiculed by the world.

Award winning Filmmaker Joyce Chavula Mhango said she was excited to be nominated in the prestigious AMVCA.

“The nominations are a good development to the Malawian film industry and this will probably attract sponsors to the struggling film industry in the country,” she said

Mhango is the first filmmaker from Malawi to win an award in the 2016 AMVCAs for Best Movie in Southern Africa for her movie titled “Lilongwe”.

Nyasaland is a film where a woman, upon her return to the village to see her sick father, is shocked to find him dead and buried.

The 2018 AMVCAs are brought to viewers across the continent by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice Africa and the sponsors Airtel and Konga.

Speaking on the Milestone telecast, Channel Director-Africa Magic, Wangi Mba Uzoukwu, revealed that close to 3000 entries were received across the continent.

She also said the judging panel spearheaded by veteran film maker, Debbie Odutayo, reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist nominees.

“We are honoured to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs. In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent,” she said.

Launched in March 2013, the AMVCAs continue to celebrate the contributions of African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industry.

