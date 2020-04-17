Dausi denies ordering health worker to confirm Covid-19 case: ‘Its fallacious’

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has refuted allegations that he ordered a clinician at Mchinji District Hospital to confirm that a patient who is on isolation at the hospital has coronavirus (Covid-19).

Lately there has been an audio which has been circulating on social media alleging Dausi’s order.

However, Dausi refuted the allegations in interview, saying they are malicious and not true at all.

On Tuesday the minister visited Mchinji District Hospital to appreciate the district’s Covid-19 response and management.

“I never met any clinician or forced him to declare any patient of coronavirus. I was with the District hospital management team, and district council officials can testify,” he said.

In the purported audio, an unidentified man alleged that when Dausi visited the hospital he ordered a clinician, Andy Mwale, to confirm a patient who is on isolation at the hospital that he is Covid-19 positive.

In the audio, the man also alleges that Dausi forced the clinician to diagnose that the patient who is asthmatic and was on anti retroviral drugs (ARVs) has coronavirus.

The man also alleged that Mwale defied Dausi’s order of diagnosing the patient and he has since been dismissed.

However, in an interview Mwale denied receiving orders from Dausi to confirm a patient of Covid-19 positive.

“As you can see I am working and I am planning trainings for our members of staff on Covid-19. I never met the minister when he came to the hospital, and the minister never forced me to sign anything,” he said.

Mchinji District Hospital Medical Officer Dr Topsy Mdolo said when the minister visited the hospital on Tuesday he addressed members of staff and never made such an order.

“We are also surprised with the allegations in the audio, our clinician has never been dismissed and still working,” he said.

During his visit to Mchinji District Hospital, Dausi assured members of staff that government will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for the staff.

