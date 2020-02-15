Dausi dismisses Zikhale fears of MCP’s Mkaka arrest as unfounded

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has dimissed as unfounded fears that police plan to arrest Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, for saluting party president Lazarus Chakwera and his wife, Monica as first lady.

Mkaka made the salutations during a political rally the party held over the weekend at Nsundwe in Lilongwe but received condemnation from the government and some political commentators.

Speaking in Parliament, Nkhata Bay South legislator Ken Zikhale Ng’oma (MCP) in his capacity as chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Defence and International Relations told Parliament that the State want to arrest Mkaka for the statement he made at Msundwe.

“And I find that to be very, very unfortunate as a Chairman of this Committee in this august House. We need to maintain peace and tranquillity in this country. And when we start arresting each other, we will create problems because Section 34 of the Constitution states that ‘every person shall have the right or freedom of opinion.’

“ And I take that statement as an opinion and we should protect him. And Section 35 of the same Constitution stipulates that ‘every person shall have the right of freedom of expression.’ And to start conniving to get somebody who is a sitting Member of Parliament arrested is something very unfortunate, more especially at this particular time,” said Zikhale.

Minister of Homeland Security, Dausi said he had a meeting witn Zikhale and told him that the fear of arrest for Mkaka is not founded.

“I haven’t heard about it and I told him that it is what it is. An arrest is the taking or restraining of a person from his personal liberties so that he may forth come for an alleged crime with reference there in; there is nothing that has been written here.

“A summon is a written order signed by a magistrate or a court chairman or a police officer about the rank of assistant superintendent directing a person there in to appear before a court at a given time and date,” explained Dausi.

He stressed “ there is nothing [to worry about arrest of Mkaka].”

But Mkaka said he has no apologies to make despite the admonitions.

“What I said is that Dr Chakwera was a people’s choice and he remains still the people’s choice. The DPP stole his vote otherwise he could have been His Excellency,” said the unrepentant Mkaka.

However, Chancellor College political commentator Mustaf Hussein said the remarks were out of place and could incite violence.

He told Mkaka to mind his rally political talk especially this time that there is political tension.

