Lawyer Musopa denies representing Ansah: Documents show duly licensed

It has emerged that Blantyre –based NBS Bank lawyer identified as Mapopa Daire Kumwenda Musopa had a valid practicing license which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah used for him to administer an oath for sworn statement in the bid for an order suspending a Constitutional Court judgement that nullified the presidential election.

Lawyer Musopa came in the limelight after lawyers representing Vice-President Saulos Chilima wanted MEC’s application thrown out because he had no practising licence.

He said the processing of his licence renewal was delayed due to technicalities at Malawi Law Society despite paying before the January 31 deadline.

Nyasa Times has seen an ‘annual legal practitioner’s license’ by Musopa, dated 11 February 2020, issued by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) coupled with a receipt number 5293, dated 31 January, 2020 also issued by MLS, a confirmation that Musopa is duly licensed.

Musopa was merely commissioning the affidavit of Ansah in his capacity as a lawyer or commissioner for oaths and not as an employee of NBS Bank.

He has denied representing neither Ansah nor MEC in the case, which has seen the Constitutional Court dismissing MEC’s application of a stay order.

“At no point have I represented Justice Ansah. I came in because (MEC’s privately hired lawyer] Tamando Chokhoto’s office is closer to my office, hence, commissioning of this document is done by us and ours are done by his office. I undertook the assignment as commissioner of oaths, not as an employee [of NBS Bank],” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :