Dausi rejects UN’s happiness report: ‘Malawi is the happiest place’

The United Nations’ (UN) World Happiness Report 2018 has ranked Malawi as one of the least happiest countries in the world but government has rejected the findings as flawed.

The report, an annual publication from the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranked Malawia at 147 out of 156 countries.

The World Happiness Report measures “subjective well-being” – how happy the people are, and why.

But government spokesman and Minister of Information and Communications, Nicolas Dausi, has rejected the report saying it is faulty.

“Malawians are happy people and can be seen with happy faces in the village and urban areas.”

Dausi said data on happiness are notoriously subjective and should be interpreted with a dose of caution.

Despite African countries getting the worst happiness scores, one west African nation has bucked the trend. Togo came bottom in 2015 but was the biggest improver in the 2018 report, rising 18 places. Latvians and Bulgarians are also reporting higher levels of happiness.

Finland has overtaken Norway to become the happiest nation on earth, according to a UN report.

