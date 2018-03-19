Dausi rejects UN’s happiness report: ‘Malawi is the happiest place’

March 19, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The United Nations’ (UN) World Happiness Report 2018 has ranked Malawi as one of the least happiest countries in the world but government has rejected the findings as flawed.

Dausi: Malawians are happy people

The report, an annual publication from the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranked Malawia at 147 out of 156 countries.

The World Happiness Report measures “subjective well-being” – how happy the people are, and why.

But government spokesman and Minister of Information and Communications, Nicolas Dausi,  has rejected the report  saying it is faulty.

“Malawians are happy people  and can be seen with happy faces in the village and urban areas.”

Dausi said data on happiness are notoriously subjective and should be interpreted with a dose of caution.

Despite African countries getting the worst happiness scores, one west African nation has bucked the trend. Togo came bottom in 2015 but was the biggest improver in the 2018 report, rising 18 places. Latvians and Bulgarians are also reporting higher levels of happiness.

Finland has overtaken Norway to become the happiest nation on earth, according to a UN report.

Achimidzimidzi
Guest
Achimidzimidzi

Hon Dausi is too selfish to be human being

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes 19 seconds ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Just look at yourself Mr Dausi……are you happy? Ask your family if they think you are happy. I promise you they will be very objective. Their answer might just surprise you

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes 25 seconds ago
Jah Vier
Guest
Jah Vier

He’s happy, and who cant be happy in his position but its absurd to conclude that all Malawians are happy because he himself is happy. We are 98% of the nation
not a happy people

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes 16 seconds ago
Hetherwick
Guest
Hetherwick

HE MUST BE CRAZY. I AM NOT HAPPY HERE

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 34 minutes ago

