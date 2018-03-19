Catholic Bishop Msusa clarifies snub of First Lady donation: ‘Beautify Malawi Trust did not provide information’

Archbishop Thomas Msusa, the chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), a grouping of Catholic bishops in the country, on Saturday turned down the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s offer through her Beautify Malawi (Beam) Trust to give 40 bags of cement towards the rehabilitation of Providence Girls Secondary School hostel in Mulanje.
His Grace, Msusa, explained that the donation was rejected because the Catholic church had already identified a foreign donor to carry out rehabilitation works for the hostel that was gutted with fire early this year.
According to Bishop Msusa, Beam Trust did not provide any information to the diocese on the issue of the donation.
Catholic Church owns the Providence Girls Secondary School.
But Msusa said the owners were not consulted in the requirement prior to the First Lady’s visit to the institution.
“They did not ask us. They just came to the school without any knowledge. In fact, they just came without any information,” said Msusa.
He said Msusa said the church has on its part solicited some support from local and international donors, noting that the response towards the renovation of the girls’ hostel at Providence was overwhelming.
Msusa said he had gone the school with the donors who came from Germany.
Head Girl for Providence Secondary School Vanessa Disoni said some of the students who were affected by the fire were not yet back from recovery as their parents were poor to replace some of the personal belongings destroyed by the fire.
The First Lady was accompanied at the school by Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Culture, Civic Education and Community Development, Cecilia Chazama, Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia and DPP General Secretary Grelzeder Jeffrey.
Msaka commended the First Lady for her commitment to promoting girls education in the country through construction of hostels, provision of sanitary amenities and teaching and learning materials.
The assorted items which the First Lady donated include: 40 suitcases, 40 school bags, 40 mattresses, plastics cups and plates, soap, exercise books, mathematical instruments, bathing and facing towels, sanitary pads, 40 double deck beds and school uniforms for the affected 39 and the needy at the school.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Catholic Bishop Msusa clarifies snub of First Lady donation: ‘Beautify Malawi Trust did not provide information’"
But I think the only donation that has been turned down is cement for renovation but the rest that were for students have been received. My understanding is that the church already sourced a donor to renovate the buildings and not to assist students with beddings and other necessities.
Well its the receivers choice to receive a gift or not but kulandira mphatso ndi mwai. Komanso asaiwale kuti ku Zomba nakonso Police secondary school hostel was gutted by fire and no single donor went there, zakanidwazo pitanazoni ku zomba please akazilandira mosavuta
Its funny that the whole First Lady and a team of personal advisors and 4 ministers thought 40 bags of cement is worthy and donation. The maximum cost of 40 bags is MK360,000.00. Trip of the first lady plus security and four ministers from Lilongwe to Providence and back can at least cost Mk3,600,000.00 thus 13 cars ( 5 for first lady team and 8 for 4 ministers). The catholic bishop knew this wastefulness. Spend Mk3,600,000.00 to donate MK360,000.00
Congratulations the Bishop. People want publicity every moment.
Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Cecilia Chazama, Grace Chiumia an Grelzeder Jeffrey.,,,,,,,,All these folks for what? the money spent on that days is more than the cost of 40 bags!!! USELESS government
Happy that the church can see through wrong intent in these politicians. Why can’t the Min of Education just refurbish the buildings with speed. The church was forced to go to international donors because experience has taught them that it’s govt wasn’t going to do anything. In any case how far would 40 bags of cement go.
Catholic church is a serious institution and you want to do drama with them. SG wachipani amakataniko
Komatu Bishop ndimunthu wachikulire. Bwanji sanatsate ndondomeko bwinobwino? Komatu inu olamuliranu penapake……..
40 bags of cement accompanied by 4 full ministers and the first lady herself and we want to be taken seriously as a country.
Its good that slowly malawians are rising up against this dubious trust
Kikkkkkk zikatero ndiye zuti bwanji pamenepo? turned down the donation from the first lady,40 bags of cement, how much a bag of cement now? times 40 hahahahahahahaha!! Ambuye Msusa samapanga nawo zamasanjetu awa owo!!
Awagulire zovala anawo ngati akufuna hiya!!!! 5 ministers plus geturudi kungowonga ma allowance misonkho yathu blood fucken. Thumb up Bishop Msusa for humiliating these idiots. Timatumba 40 basi ndiye chani? Whole first lady, nonsense!
You have a point, but the thing is politicizing a donation gives a very wrong image. I think it is for this reason that the donation was denied.