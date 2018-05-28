Dausi says Chilima part of corrupt regime: Asks Malawi VP to clarify on ‘band igawana zida’ remarks

Malawi government spokesman Nicholous Dausi has said the the bold statement made by Vice-President Saulos Chilima about rampant corruption in country is unfortunate because he is second-in command in government and should provide solutions.

Chilima, speaking on Saturday in Ntchisi district where he presided over Celebration of Patron of Saint: Our Lady of Fatima for Mpherere Catholic Parish, revealed that there’s wide spread corruption, abuse of tax payer’s money and theft, saying time has come for the citizenry to denounce the continued abuse of public resources by some crooked officials.

He said corruption has reached what he called “embarrassing levels” and accused perpetrators of such wicked acts of endangering the lives of many people in Malawi.

Chilima said the stench of corruption is immoral .

“ Izi ndizija mumapezeka kuti bandi yagawana zija chifukwa zanyanya[ immorality can lead to couples split]” he said.

But Dausi , who is also Minister of Information, Communications and ICT, said it unfortunate for Chilima to attack the administration which he is second-in-command, saying he should provide solutions to curb corruption, which is a major stumbling block to the country’s investment opportunities.

Dausi said Chilima would best clarify his corruption remarks and his “agree to disband” remarks.

“Ask him to explain that he is number two most powerful person in the country; so, when you say there is corruption, what do you mean? Are you not part of the same corrupt administration? Ask him, he can speak for himself,” said Dausi.

But a political scientist from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, Mustapha Hussein, observed that whatever Chalima is saying has an implication at the popularity of the DPP.

He asked the ruling party to take the Chilima remarks “seriously”.

