Dausi says Chilima part of corrupt regime: Asks Malawi VP to clarify on ‘band igawana zida’ remarks

May 28, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 25 Comments

Malawi government spokesman Nicholous Dausi has said the the bold statement made by Vice-President Saulos Chilima about rampant corruption in country  is unfortunate because he is second-in command in government and should provide solutions.

Vice President Dr.Saulos Chilima: Stop cheering thieves

Dausi: Can the second-in command explain what his means in his corruption claims

Chilima, speaking on Saturday in Ntchisi district where he presided over Celebration of Patron of Saint: Our Lady of Fatima for Mpherere Catholic Parish, revealed that there’s wide spread corruption, abuse of tax payer’s money and theft, saying time has come for the citizenry to denounce the continued abuse of public resources by some crooked officials.

He said corruption has reached what he called “embarrassing levels” and accused perpetrators of such wicked acts of endangering the lives of many people in Malawi.

Chilima said the stench of corruption is immoral .

“ Izi ndizija mumapezeka kuti bandi yagawana zija chifukwa zanyanya[ immorality can lead to couples split]” he said.

But Dausi , who is also Minister of Information, Communications and ICT, said it unfortunate for Chilima to attack  the administration which he is second-in-command, saying he should provide solutions   to curb corruption, which is a major stumbling block to the country’s investment opportunities.

Dausi said Chilima would best clarify his corruption remarks and his “agree to disband” remarks.

“Ask him to explain that he is number  two most powerful person in the country; so, when you say there is corruption, what do you mean? Are you not part of the same corrupt administration? Ask him, he can speak for himself,” said Dausi.

But a political scientist from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, Mustapha Hussein, observed that whatever Chalima  is saying has an implication at the popularity of the DPP.

He asked the ruling party to take the Chilima remarks “seriously”.

 

Muswahili Mambo Sana
Guest
Muswahili Mambo Sana

Mwabvomereza kuti umbabva ulipo ? Muululane anyapapi inu , kuchita kunyadira agalu inu ndalama zamisonkho yathu zimenezo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Donald
Guest
Donald

Chilima ‘s claim has a wallant!!!. DPP is in shambolic state now

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Hyena Club
Guest
Hyena Club

Dausi is just shooting himself (government) in the foot . Basically the government is accepting that they are corrupt. Time to pack up and split.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
mjiba
Guest
mjiba
For once in his whole career Dausi is right. Chiliima is not an ordinary citizen. He is the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi. He is the person who can assume the title Commander In Chief of the Malawi Army and Malawi Police Service in the event that APM is incapable of discharging his duties. Now the VP does not institute measures to fight corruption but bemoans corruptions at pulpit. Sounds like what all the leaders of Africa are capable of doing always Complaining about lack of development, shortage of drugs, lack of proper infrastruccture, schools, hospitals and corruption… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Central
Guest
Central
Dausi, as Government spokesperson, it would have been proper for you to tell the press that you are yet to consult your boss [VP] for a clarification of whatever he said!! After all since he is not among DPP NGC where thievery acts are planned, how do you think Chilima can stop stop that…………!! By implication, if you insist that he is part of Government, then you’re also the mouthpiece …………………….! Kapena mukuoooooooooooopaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa munthu wamkuluuuuuuuuuuu! Mind, you the leaked “wa geofrey” talk with Kondwani on stealing from Ministry of agriculture is enough evidence that wherever you meet, you spend some… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
muonosile
Guest
muonosile

Yanyamuka wautali Chilima yemweyo basi, second in command for what the way you frustrate his efforts, you think we don’t see, how can he perform under such threats. For example the way you frustrated him with public reform programs. lakwana la 40 zipitani.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ANANVERUWA AKUMALOWA
Guest
ANANVERUWA AKUMALOWA

OOOOO YEA BAND YAGAWANAPO KIKIKIKIKIKI MUSOVA NONSE OLAMULA OTSUTSA NONSEE MUNYA VOTE YANGA SIMUZAIWONA SINDIZAVOTERA KUNO AYI VOTE YANGA NDIKA VOTERA ANDREW RAJOERINA KU MADAGASCAR BASI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Gwenembe
Guest
Gwenembe

So why can’t he resign and not be part of the corrupt government unless he is also benefitting from the very same corrupt activities. And he can give examples

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sife
Guest
Sife

Nanu a Dausi, how many times has Peter Mutharika admitted that there is corruption? Did you blame him? Why has it become an issue when Chilima says the same? Desprate moves to kick him out of the party.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
REMNANT
Guest
REMNANT

Zayambika….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

