Malawi to host first National Anti-Corruption Youth Forum

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has organized National Ant-Corruption Youth Forum to be held on May 30-31, 2018 at Linde Motel in Mponela, aimed to engage the youth in the fight against corruption.

The forum which is first of its kind to be hosted in the country will be carried out under the theme ‘Integrating the Youth in the fight against corruption’.

ACB Director General Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala said in an interview on Monday saying that the Summit is scheduled to allow youth across the country to share their understanding on corruption cases.

“The main objective of the forum is to provide an environment where the youth can provide their experiences on corruption issues,” she said.

According to Ndala the forum will bring together 50 youth from all the 28 districts of the country.

She said the forum would give the youth a challenge to play their role in the fight against corruption by building up networks with fellow youth in their areas in the fight against corruption.

Titha Youth Movement (TYM) Director, Damson Ntokoma said youth are impressed with the forum saying that it would help to open minds of fellow youth on how to curb the issues corruption which is happening in the country.

“ As a youth organization we are deeply happy for the forum as it will bring a lot of issues on the table regarding to corruption cases, and this will give us a room as youths to know how we can address some issues concerning corruption cases,” he stated.

Ntokoma added that the forum will also give an opportunity to his youth organization to know the status of corruption cases in the country and also to know how to raise awareness to the fellow youth on how to fight against corruption.

The forum has been organized with the funding from the Malawi government.

