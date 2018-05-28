Kamlepo loses case against MRA, Malawi Police

High Court Judge Rolland Mbundula has discharged a order restraiing Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officers and police from further investigating his three cars of Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua which they impounded before releasing them.

Kalua, who is also vice-president of Peoples Party (PP), claimed MRA and police action was politically influenced, unreasonable and malicious

Maganizo Chinkoko, MRA senior tax investigation officer and lead investigator during the raid, Edwin Magalasi, assistant commissioner for police and regional criminal investigations officer (Southern Region) and Winstone Honde, an officer at MRA led a raid of Kalua’s house in Nkolokosa Township, Blantyre where they seized a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota V8 belonging to Kalua’s son Penjani, on allegation that they were smuggled into the country.

The legislator, through lawyer Wanangwa Jere, has been demaning damages in court for the injuries he suffered namely, being put to public shame and ridicule, embarrassed in his reputation and credit as an MP as well as being put in serious public odium and has suffered in his self-esteem and estimation of reasonable members of society.

But in his determination in civil case number 142 of 2017 at the High Court in Blantyre , Justice Mbvundula argued that MRA and police demonstrated that there were matters warranting some investigations and there was also reasonable suspicion in the issues, warranting further probe as to what transpired.

The seized vehicles, including a grounded Jeep, were later returned after the legislator obtained an injunction against the action.

Kalua is also currently embroiled in another battle with the police as he is being accused of staging his own abduction.

He has since dismissed the assertions by the law enforcers, saying it is bent on tarnishing his image.

