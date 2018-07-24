Dausi says Chilima should now resign as Malawi VP: Accuses UTM of foul-mouthing

Malawi government spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi, has asked State vice-president Saulos Chilima to abdicate from his Constitutional position following his attacks on the government of perpetuating corruption and nepotism.

Dausi urged Chilima to joining the ranks of opposition parties in the trenches of electoral battle for State House in next year’s polls.

Dausi said it was ironical that Chilima is talking about corruption now yet he remained quiet for the past four years.

“If there is corruption, let the Vice-President resign from government so that he remains holy as he claims. In civilised democracies, if a minister is against the policies of government, they resign, why is Chilima not resigning?

He said the Vice-President should resign if he is serious about corruption.

Chilima has openly declared war against the DPP and President Peter Mutharika who he is accusing of maladministration.

He has warned that he will soon spill the beans about shady deals the current administration is allegedly involved in, including in the procurement of Escom generators.

And United Transformation Movement (UTM) secretary general Patricia Kaliati has shot down the resignation demands, saying Chilima will stay on as Vice-President, a position elected by Malawians after standing on the ballot with Mutharika in 2014.

“Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima will not resign until 2019 because he was chosen by Malawians. They are sponsoring people to watch football on the days we are having our rallies so that people do not patronise our rallies but they have failed,” Kaliati said.

Dausi said DPP is not amused with Kaliati and people in the movement for their “foul-mouthing”.

He said UTM doing salvage politics of insulting the DPP.

“They insulted us at Masintha and they went to town with no respect at all,” Dausi lamented.

UTM is a splitter movement from DPP which is touting transformational change.

