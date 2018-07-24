Tay Grin mesmerises Mzuzu with free show

As it has been in Blantyre and Lilongwe, thousands of people w turned up to see Tay Grin perform on Sunday in the northern city of Mzuzu with his celebration free show.

The artist is celebrating his win of three awards at the recent Nyasa Music Awards.

He started his celebrations shows in Lilongwe where fans were thrilled at Masintha Ground before the Blantyre turn at the Upper Stadium .

And Mzuzu Upper Stadium was no different as there was little space left as the ‘Lubwa’ superstar proved once again that he is the master of the stage.

Tay Grin performed ‘Ndabwela’ mix with ‘Lean Back,’ ‘Stand Up,’ ‘Kanda,’ ‘Halleluah (Can You Feel It) ‘Chipapapa,’ ‘Sugar Mami,’ ‘Munthu,’ ‘One More Touch,’ ‘2 by 2,’ ‘Our Way,’ ‘Nyau Music,’ ‘Tola,’ and ‘Lubwa.’

Tay Grin’s achievements on the local scene have polarised opinion but truth be told, the artist has reached the heights most artists of his age can only dream about.

‘Lubwa’ is a huge testimony that the celebrated Nyau King will defend his corner. The song is about the useless talk that aims at trivialising what he has achieved.

Tay Grin said the celebration shows has given him encouragement to do more for his fans.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :