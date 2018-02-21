David Banda is Malawi’s future president, Madonna tweets about his son

February 21, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

US pop star Madonna  has declared on Twitter  that her  celebrity son,  David Banda, adopted from Malawi, will be president of the southern African nation.

In a tweet widely seen, Madonna called David Banda, “the future president of Malawi”, praising the 12-year-old boy who is is currently signed up for Benfica football team youth academy.in Portugal.

David Banda is one of four children that Madonna, 60, has adopted from Malawi. She adopted twin four-year-old girls Esther and Stella Mwale from the country recently.

Banda’s  adoption raised a strong public reaction as Malawian law required would-be parents to live in the country for one year before adopting. This requirement was waived.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes