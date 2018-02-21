David Banda is Malawi’s future president, Madonna tweets about his son

US pop star Madonna has declared on Twitter that her celebrity son, David Banda, adopted from Malawi, will be president of the southern African nation.

In a tweet widely seen, Madonna called David Banda, “the future president of Malawi”, praising the 12-year-old boy who is is currently signed up for Benfica football team youth academy.in Portugal.

David Banda is one of four children that Madonna, 60, has adopted from Malawi. She adopted twin four-year-old girls Esther and Stella Mwale from the country recently.

Banda’s adoption raised a strong public reaction as Malawian law required would-be parents to live in the country for one year before adopting. This requirement was waived.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :