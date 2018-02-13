Daza says corruption is the new oppression in Malawi: Hits at DPP’s ‘Lhomwelisation” of public service

New opposition party Democratic People’s Congress (DEPECO) president Dr Chris Daza has warned that “corruption is the new oppression in Malawi” and accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 government of being similar to the dictatorship, saying his party is ready to rescue Malawians from armpit of poverty which is being propelled by worsening corruption.

Daza was speaking in Mayani, Dedza during a political rally.

The former Cabinet minister in the Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) administration, Daza said his DEPECO party is concerned that “the rich are getting richer in Malawi” and the “corrupt are getting more corrupt”.

Daza, who once served as secretary general of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and is an evangelist, said the current DPP government had failed the people.

“When DPP came to power, Malawians were promised a better life. They were promised a chance to take control of their own lives through quality education, through access to economic opportunities, through ownership of property. But look today, people are getting more miserable expect the elite and others from one corner of the country as the majority poor remain stuck in hardship and despair,” he said.

Daza said many people today are facing extreme food poverty, the rising unemployment rate and national debt was growing.

“Life for poor Malawians is getting tougher by the day,” he pointed out.

Daza said most Malawians remain poor because of a corrupt system, designed to look after the elite at the expense of the poor, keeps them in poverty.

He said DPP has created a system that pockets enormous amounts of tax money meant to be spent on the people but corruption is allowed to flourish.

Daza blasted the DPP saying it has become so clueless that the only consistent element about them is policy inconsistency.

“The encouraging news is that we in DEPECO have come on the scene to make things right for the country,” he said.

Daza said Malawians have reached the tipping point.

He called for the exit strategy for the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) and channel the funds towards irrigation projects which have more potential to make the country food secure.

Fisp – which has been rocked with abuse with intended beneficiaries, in some cases, not getting the subsidised fertiliser – was a short-term solution and Daza said there was need to assess other relevant programmes that government can use.

He said if t his party is voted into office next year, Fisp will be abolished.

Daza also hit at DPP for practising nepotism, accusing President Peter Mutharika’s administration of favouring his Lhomwe tribe.

“Because I come from Ntcheu does it mean that all the key positions should come from Ntcheu” said Daza.

Pressing home the nepotism accusation, Daza said the “Lhomwelisation” of the public service and public appointments must be stopped.

He queried that all key positions in government are being held by people from the Lhomwe Belt—where Mutharika also comes from. He said the ‘shameless” trend is diluting the whole essence of national meritocracy— doing things on merit.

But Daza said God will not forsake its people and that Malawi will get liberation;

“I have no doubt in my mind that Malawi is on the verge of a new era,” he said.

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Nicholas Dausi, said Daza is making mere “political tantrums.”

