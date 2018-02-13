Malawi ghetto king kong Fredo now UNICEF champion for children

Fredokiss, born Fred Penjani Kalua, on Monday was unveiled as UNICEF Malawi champion for children—especially girl children.

UNICEF Malawi and Fredokiss signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at a function attended by journalists and UNICEF Malawi country representative Johannes Wedenig.

According to UNICEF, as a young artist with a remarkable educational background, Fredokiss is the best candidate for the function.

In a statement, they said “drawing from his personal life struggles, he uses music to educate the general public on the daily challenges young people—especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds—deal with.”

And country representative Wedenig added: “Approximately half of Malawi’s population is children and many of them are faced with challenges that no child should have to deal with such as poverty violence or they are not in school.”

Wedenig understands and believes that Fredokiss has a huge fan base and ability to speak directly to young people and that that will support UNICEF in promoting key messages on ending child marriage and preventing school dropouts among Malawian youths.

In his remarks Fredokiss said he was happy to be picked for the role.

“Music has helped me to become a better person and influence positive change around me. The same with my life story, it influences my music and inspires others especially the youth.

“Becoming a UNICEF champion for children will help me and my team to do more for the children and youth of Malawi. I am looking forward to working with UNICEF to advocate for issues that affect children in Malawi,” said Fredokiss.

