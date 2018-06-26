Debate rages on Catholic Church ‘political capture’ by Chilima Movement

Social media in Malawi has been debating on Vice-President Soulos Chilima on his use of the Catholic Church for making political parables.

The debate was triggered after Chilima spoke at one Catholic Church about “changing the cock” in Malawi’s politics, which a group called MAENGA dismissed as vague while the majority read it as Chilima’s scheme to take over Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which is symbolized by the black cock.

There has been mixed views with some Catholics saying they think using the church podium for political campaign is sacrilege, an anathema and disrespect for God and politically wrong.

Bishops were at one time urged o lead the December 2017 street anti-government demonstrations which Chilima stood on the pulpit and publicly mobilized the nation to demonstrate against his own Government.

Later, Catholic Church released a Pastoral Letter that was timed and calculated to coincide with the 27th April demonstrations .

Moreover, Chilima’s campaign is led by Catholic faithfuls who pay loyalty to the bishops. Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Louis Ngalande, Bon Kalindo and Chidanti Malunga are all Catholics. The so-called Chilima Movement is essentially a Catholic Movement.

But some critics have described the move as a political capture of the church.

One analyst argued: “A presidential candidate needs just about 1 million votes. There are 1 million Catholics. Chilima thinks every Catholic can vote for him to be the leader of the country.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :