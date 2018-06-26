Debate rages on Catholic Church ‘political capture’ by Chilima Movement

June 26, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Social media in Malawi has been debating on Vice-President  Soulos Chilima on his use of the Catholic Church for making political parables.

State vice president Chilima pays tribute to His Grace Archbishop Ziyaye

The debate was triggered after Chilima spoke at one Catholic Church about “changing the cock” in Malawi’s politics, which a group called MAENGA dismissed as vague while the majority read it as Chilima’s scheme to take over Malawi  Congress Party  (MCP) which is symbolized by the black cock.
There has been mixed views with some Catholics saying they think using the church podium for political campaign is sacrilege, an anathema and disrespect for God and politically wrong.
 Bishops were at one time urged o lead the December 2017 street anti-government  demonstrations which Chilima stood on the pulpit and publicly mobilized the nation to demonstrate against his own Government.
Later, Catholic Church released a Pastoral Letter that was timed and calculated to coincide with the 27th April demonstrations .
Moreover, Chilima’s campaign is led by Catholic faithfuls who pay loyalty to the bishops. Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Louis Ngalande, Bon Kalindo and Chidanti Malunga are all Catholics. The so-called Chilima Movement is essentially a Catholic Movement.
But some critics have described the move as a political capture of the church.
One  analyst argued: “A presidential candidate needs just about 1 million votes. There are 1 million Catholics. Chilima thinks every Catholic can vote for him to be the leader of the country.”
7777999
Guest
7777999

If God almighty Father in heaven destined him to win presidency in 2019 no one will stop it.. So you can say anything bad about the Catholic faith and about Chilima but you will achieve nothing.
You can’t fight the holy spirit

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Nox Nthambi
Guest
Nox Nthambi

Palibe nkhani apa. Muluzi used the Catholic Church to make Bingu the president of this country. The same church released the Pastoral Letter which changed the country’s political landscape, did you make noise. Malawians too much kulubwalubwa that’s why this country can not develop. Let him use the church that’s where he belongs.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
EUROPEANS
Guest
EUROPEANS

VERY TRUE. I AGREE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Gwape
Guest
Gwape

I am a staunch catholi, my vote is NOT for Chilima, he is immature.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
Chalo
Guest
Chalo

Remember this church brought to the people such leaders as Mussolini? Wherever they get directly involved in leadership choice, the resultant leader has been catastrophic.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Guanta
Guest
Guanta

palibepo nkhani apa. anyone trying to fight the Catholic church is wasting his time.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mbuna
Guest
Mbuna

Chilima is using the church to advance his political ambition and the Catholic church thinks it can help him win the presidency. Many people are fed up with the intrusion of the Catholic church in political matters but also Chilima’s blatant exploitation of the church. This is dangerous for our democracy – Chilima should know that he has made the biggest mistake.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
jah
Guest
jah

not every catholic is for chilima movement. otherwise the church will crack at some point in time. i understand politicis is for everyone BUT taking sides will have an effect

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Nope
Guest
Nope

his is why enafe ku chikatolikako tidatulukako kale. Pharisees enieni. Don’t people understand that most of the pentes were catholics? It’s true not every catholic is for mwana wa miyambiyu Chilima. This catholic movement is a complete non starter. I hear the party is going to be named Catholic Christian Party, and the address C/O Bishop Ziyaye. Zosathandiza zenizeni.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago

