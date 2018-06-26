MP Chakwantha dumps MCP, Njobvuyalema and others to follow

Problems in main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) still continue with reports of discontent among its members that will lead to more Members of Parliament ditching the party with Lilongwe South West legislator Peter Chakwantha leading the way to declare himself independent representative.

Speaker Richard Msowoya announced Chakwantha’s decision on Monday in Parliament.

According to Msowoya, Chakwantha asked to be allocated a seat among independent legislators.

Chakwantha, a former chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee, was elected in 2014 on an independent ticket but joined the opposition MCP a month after the polls.

“I have decided to revert to my earlier position as an independent MP, people who sent me to the August House will understand,’’ said Chakwantha.

The young legislator said he would give more details at a later date.

His decision comes just over a month after the party held its convention and a year before the 2019 tripartite Elections and reports that there more cracks in the party.

Nyasa Times understands that more veteran MCP legislators are disenfranchised with the leadership and would want to break ranks with the party.

The legislators include the Speaker Msowoya, Joseph Njobvuyalema, Jessie Kabwila, Vitus Dzoole Mwale and Lington Belekanyama.

