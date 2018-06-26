MP Chakwantha dumps MCP, Njobvuyalema and others to follow

June 26, 2018 Wanga Gwede -Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Problems in main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) still continue with reports of discontent among its members that will lead to more Members of Parliament ditching the party with Lilongwe South West  legislator Peter Chakwantha leading the way to declare himself independent representative.

Chakwantha: Ditches MCP

Speaker Richard Msowoya announced Chakwantha’s decision on Monday in Parliament.

According to Msowoya, Chakwantha  asked to be allocated a seat among independent legislators.

Chakwantha, a former chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee, was elected in 2014 on an independent ticket but joined the opposition MCP a month after the polls.

“I have decided to revert to my earlier position as an independent MP, people who sent me to the August House will understand,’’ said Chakwantha.

The young legislator said he would give more details at a later date.

His  decision comes just over a month after the party held its convention and a year before the 2019 tripartite Elections and reports that there more cracks in the party.

Nyasa Times understands that more veteran MCP legislators are disenfranchised with the leadership and would want to break ranks with the party.

The legislators  include the Speaker Msowoya, Joseph  Njobvuyalema, Jessie Kabwila, Vitus Dzoole Mwale and Lington Belekanyama.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
7777999BigNox NthambiHuheMbuna Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
7777999
Guest
7777999

The Mia and Abida effect. The Chakwera love of money will have this party destroyed by the Arab family.
Nkhuku yanji yojompha ana ake nkumakonda njoka . Mia ajiwa Chakwera

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Big
Guest
Big

Minyama ikati ikupeze chikupa chimagwera amisili ndinthu, inuyo mumaganiza kuti MCP ndiya banja lakwanu pitani mwadya zomwezo ndichifukwa chake nthawi zinse timalira kumati atibera pamene inuyo chipani mumachitenga ngati farm ya ambuye anu pitani nonse.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Nox Nthambi
Guest
Nox Nthambi

Peter Chakwantha has never been MCP that’s why in 2014 he won as independent. He came thinking he will get a senior seat but nay. Let me go where he belongs. These are the nkholokolos we don’t want in out mighty MCP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Huhe
Guest
Huhe

Apa Mia ukuitha. This is what we knew you would achieve. OBusawo coz of love of money didn’t know that you went there to destroy and not to build.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Mbuna
Guest
Mbuna

Not surprising the way the Mias are taking MCP as their personal party. Chakwera made a huge mistake. Will not be surprised if the party is torn apart completely.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Central
Guest
Central

Wamuyaya mentality………………………………..!! Its because they got small positions during the convention!! They want to be big fish for ever!! Mxxxxxxxxxxxxxi, go in peace………..!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Bob Mzunga
Guest
Bob Mzunga

Simple. He wants to get back to Parliament. He is avoiding primaries!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Chalo
Guest
Chalo

A Chakwantha mumadziwa kale kuti muluza kwa Sendeza

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
icho
Guest
icho

our taxes in use

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
icho
Guest
icho

hypocrtes, dpp yo ikukupatsani zingati? Ovota ndi ma masses not mps, chidzakuomolani ndi chipande ndi dyera lanulo. ndalama za misonkho yathu being spent on this God is watching you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes