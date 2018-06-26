MP Chakwantha dumps MCP, Njobvuyalema and others to follow

Problems in main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) still continue with reports of discontent among its members that will lead to more Members of Parliament ditching the party with Lilongwe South West legislator Peter Chakwantha leading the way to declare himself independent representative.
Speaker Richard Msowoya announced Chakwantha’s decision on Monday in Parliament.
According to Msowoya, Chakwantha asked to be allocated a seat among independent legislators.
Chakwantha, a former chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee, was elected in 2014 on an independent ticket but joined the opposition MCP a month after the polls.
“I have decided to revert to my earlier position as an independent MP, people who sent me to the August House will understand,’’ said Chakwantha.
The young legislator said he would give more details at a later date.
His decision comes just over a month after the party held its convention and a year before the 2019 tripartite Elections and reports that there more cracks in the party.
Nyasa Times understands that more veteran MCP legislators are disenfranchised with the leadership and would want to break ranks with the party.
The legislators include the Speaker Msowoya, Joseph Njobvuyalema, Jessie Kabwila, Vitus Dzoole Mwale and Lington Belekanyama.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The Mia and Abida effect. The Chakwera love of money will have this party destroyed by the Arab family.
Nkhuku yanji yojompha ana ake nkumakonda njoka . Mia ajiwa Chakwera
Minyama ikati ikupeze chikupa chimagwera amisili ndinthu, inuyo mumaganiza kuti MCP ndiya banja lakwanu pitani mwadya zomwezo ndichifukwa chake nthawi zinse timalira kumati atibera pamene inuyo chipani mumachitenga ngati farm ya ambuye anu pitani nonse.
Peter Chakwantha has never been MCP that’s why in 2014 he won as independent. He came thinking he will get a senior seat but nay. Let me go where he belongs. These are the nkholokolos we don’t want in out mighty MCP.
Apa Mia ukuitha. This is what we knew you would achieve. OBusawo coz of love of money didn’t know that you went there to destroy and not to build.
Not surprising the way the Mias are taking MCP as their personal party. Chakwera made a huge mistake. Will not be surprised if the party is torn apart completely.
Wamuyaya mentality………………………………..!! Its because they got small positions during the convention!! They want to be big fish for ever!! Mxxxxxxxxxxxxxi, go in peace………..!!
Simple. He wants to get back to Parliament. He is avoiding primaries!
A Chakwantha mumadziwa kale kuti muluza kwa Sendeza
our taxes in use
hypocrtes, dpp yo ikukupatsani zingati? Ovota ndi ma masses not mps, chidzakuomolani ndi chipande ndi dyera lanulo. ndalama za misonkho yathu being spent on this God is watching you.