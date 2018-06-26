ICT firm iMosyS impressed with Malawi Investment Forum

A local Information Communication Technology(ICT) firm, iMosyS growing company has hailed the just ended 2018 Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) saying it afforded an opportunity to sell Malawian products and services to investors.

iMoSyS Managing Director Mayamiko Nkoloma said the forum created an opportunity for local ICT companies to demonstrate their capabilities to a larger audience.

“As a growing Malawian tech brand, the forum provided us with the opportunity to showcase our local expertise and to demonstrate our level of ingenuity. This is not a benefit for iMoSyS only but Malawi at large by way of investment,” Nkoloma said.

Nkoloma said the company has benefited a lot from the 2018 forum as it accorded the company to also connect with development partners.

“The forum allowed us the opportunity to connect with developmental partners and potential clients who were not fully aware of the extent of our capabilities. We also managed to solicit new business from local counterparts interested in our bespoke solutions most notably with the iTap product,” he said.

He said iMoSyS showcased three technological solutions during the forum which basically are offering ICT solutions in areas of health and water management

‘We showcased a water management system that was designed to provide the Water Boards in the country the capability of ascertaining real time trends of remote water infrastructures online. The system among other things monitors water tank levels in storage tanks across Lilongwe City and other zones under Lilongwe Water Board’s control, “said iMoSyS s company Managing Director..

“The second item on display was TB eHealth for Community Intervention, initiative being run in conjunction with the National TB Control Programme to provide improved community TB care interventions that seek to minimize diagnostic and treatment delays across the health delivery system through the use of technology. Built on top of mobile applications, it demonstrates the impact of ICT solutions on health care services and also as is an enabler to better life for all,” he said.

Nkoloma added that the company also showcased an eco-friendly solar powered water dispenser designed for placement in semi urban rural areas aptly named the iTap.

“This innovation will allow low income community households to have a 24 hour access to clean and portable water from kiosks by using smart cards just as how it is done on an ordinary ATM. This cashless technique eliminates uncertainties and unaccountability from revenue collections by water service providers,” he added.

The 2018 MIF was expected to create over 9 billion worth investment in area of Agriculture, Energy, Transport, Manufacturing, Tourism and ICT.

