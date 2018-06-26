DPP ‘Team A’ unveiled: Malawi ruling party factionalism ahead of convention

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials have been divide in different factions ahead of the the party’s coming convention this weekend with a group of top brass campaigning together christened ‘DPP Team A’ stepping forward promising to provide strong leadership the fight towards a better future.

The DPP ‘Team A’ has emerged to comprise Grezeldar Jeffrey, who is seeking fresh mandate as secretary general (SG), Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka, who is vying for vice-presidency for the Eastern Region, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, who is eyeing the position of treasurer general, and Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, who wants to be the party’s spokesman.

Others are Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nakhumwa, who wants to be vice-president for the South challenging incumbent George Chaponda, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama and Ben Phiri who is vying for the post of director of elections.

Legislator Mary Navicha, former MP Khwauli Msiska and James Chauma are also in DPP ‘Team A’.

The ‘Team A’ the Northern Region DPP headquarters for campaign where they met 312 delegates who are expected to vote at the indaba.

Jeffrey said the ‘Team A’ would help President Peter Mutharika run the party through to 2024.

But Minister of Trade Henry Mussa, and Agriculture Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha, who are also contesting for vice-presidency of the Southern Region are not promoting factionalism.

Mussa said he will not promote the turning on each other in party.

He said competition is good but cautioned against resorting to school-like squabbles and attacking those they work together for the better of the party.

“We should not allow factionalism tear our party apart,” he said.

But Jeffrey said factionalism is not a new phenomenon, pointing out that divisions have always existed within DPP and, indeed, within most political parties.

“It would be naïve and idealistic to assume that any big party like DPP with members from across different areas, backgrounds, ethnicities, genders and ages could fully unite on any given issue without significant differences quickly emerging. Factions have existed and are likely to continue to exist,” she said.

DPP regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga said the region is backing ‘Team A’ which also has Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe.

