‘Now is the time to step up’: MEC urge Malawians to register and vote

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has asked stakeholders in the country to assume a bigger role of sensitizing to the masses the importance of taking part during voter registration to ensure that 2019 polls are successful and credible.

MEC registration runs from 26th June 2018 to 9th November 2018 and phase one of voter registration has districts of Dedza, Salima and Kasungu.

Commenting on the importance of the exercise , MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda urged stakeholders to

encourage all eligible voters to go to the registration centres the commission will establish to enhance the credibility of the polls.

“The turnout in the forthcoming tripartite elections will increase if people get registered. It takes unrelenting efforts to convince electorate to participate in an election and one such an important stage is through registration,” he said.

Banda said if people miss it at registration, there will be no opportunity for them to go and cast their votes; hence, implored traditional, political party leaders, Civil Society Organizations officials and religious leaders to slake their support.

“Let’s ensure that citizens have been informed the advantages of taking part in the registration exercise to enable them to go to the ballot to choose their preferred candidates during the elections nextyear,” he enthused.

Banda said Mec is eager and ready to conduct a successful and credible registration, underlining that it has engaged competent staff to carry out the task and also use biometric voters’ registration system which is fast and accurate.

Meanwhile, Salima District Commissioner (DC), Charles Mwawembe who is also Chairperson for Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) at district level said he expects huge turnout of people going to the centres to register because stakeholders in the district mounted a vigorous sensitization campaigns.

“But we shall continue to provide voter education among our people so that more people can register,” he pledged.

