Malawi Police investigates Zomba tricksters over bogus UK scholarship

Police in Zomba are looking for Joseph Kamoto for allegedly tricking students that he was an agent who would get them scholarships to study in the United Kingdom.

According to one of the victims of the fraud, Chithenga Nyoni who reported the matter to Zomba Police Station that Kamoto who claimed to be a civil servant received over K1 million from his Sister Beatrice Nyoni under the pretext of helping them secure a scholarship at Cardiff University.

Apparently it was discovered that Kamoto duped several people including a Catholic nun and a teacher at Nankhunda Seminary only identified as Mr. Chikwawa in the same district.

“Kamoto tricked my sister that he will help in finding her a scholarship in UK which we later discovered that it was bogus.

“We then reported to police upon realizing that he also did this to several people to steal money,” Chithenga added.

Inspector Joseph Sauka, Police Spokesperson of Eastern Region said the matter is still under investigations but confirmed that they received several claims related to this case.

Meanwhile, Police are advising the general public to be cautious when it comes to issues of scholarships, money and job employment outside the country because such cases are becoming rampant.

