Lucius and Martse set to share stage in Mzuzu

Legendary musician, Lucius Banda is set to rock the north when he will for the first time sharing the stage with award winning urban artist, Martse at Mzuzu Tourist Lodge on Saturday June 30, 2018 from 12 noon.

The show has been organized by Mzuzu based record label, Swag Entertainment (SE).

In an interview on Tuesday in Mzuzu, SE Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Francis Mkandawire said the featuring together of the two artists is a deliberate move which aims at bringing different age groups of patronage together and witness the best musical entertainment.

“These artists have different fan base, we are bringing best of all worlds, this will be like a family day where two worlds that have been far apart for a long time will come together,” he explained.

The event comes at a time when fans in the city have been crying foul over bogus promises from event organizers who promise the presence of prominent artists who end up not turning up for musical shows.

“It is unfortunate than some event organizers play such tricks on fans who ought to be respected,” the CEO.

He said his label is there to make a difference hence the need for fans in the north to trust it.

“It’s very unfortunate that some event organizers fail to give the fans what they promise, this taints our image as event organizers.

“However, I must say that we are here to correct that wrong and give people of Mzuzu the entertainment that they long for,” Mkandawire said.

Since its inception in 2017, SE has been involved in the promotion of arts in the city by organizing musical shows besides providing upcoming artists with opportunities to share stage with veteran artists.

The show which is dubbed ‘Urban Meets Legend Music show’ will also be graced by Zembani Band leader, Sam Smack, Nepman, Homage and many other artists who will be sharing the stage with the two music heavy weights.

