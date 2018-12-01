Dedza East MCP primary poll loser storms party headquarters

Dowa east Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary poll loser Patrick Bandadwe on Friday stormed the party headquarters in Lilongwe with a bus full of his supporters and demanding to see the director of Elections Moses Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu however could not meet Bandawe because he had accompanied party president Lazarus Chakwera to meet pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials who are dating party leaders ahead of the highly contested elections on May 21, 2019.

Bandawe said Kunkuyu had told him to go back to the party headquarters on Monday to meet the MCP poll chief and discuss issues which led to the victory of Juliana Lunguzi as the party torch bearer in the forthcoming elections.

“I want the party to clarify why is that I was declared winner in the election and just hours later, my victory was robbed and handed to Juliana,” he said.

Party publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said Bandawe has now taken a right path of voicing his grievances than going to courts as he earlier threatened.

“These are the procedures we want as a party not going to the courts. What we all must know is that there is no loser in MCP, we are all winners. We all have a common mission of bailing the country of its agony,” he said.

Some sections of society including political analysts blame the MCP for chaotic primary elections, saying the main opposition party is failing to manage elections.

