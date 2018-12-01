Malawi ex-president Muluzi’s case deferred to March 2019

December 1, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The High Court in Blantyre has again adjourned to March next year a case case that has stagnated for about 12  years in which former president Bakili Muluzi was charged over  K1.7 billion which was donated through him for his United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign for his handpicked successor Bingu wa Mutharika in 2014 deposited  in his personal account.

Bakili Muluzi governed Malawi from 1994 to 2004

The State claimed  the money was public funds despite that donations were made directly to him for party purposes and not from donor nations to a government.

The Constitutional Court in Blantyre ruled that Muluzi needs to appear before court to account for his wealth.

Lilongwe-based High Court judge Chifundo Kachale, sitting in Blantyre,  deferred the case to  next year after a sitting of less than an hour after lawyers from both parties had earlier met the judge in the chambers before coming into the open court

When the  matter came for trial but it was evident that both parties were not ready to proceed when the State, represented by two Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) lawyers—Victor Chiwala and Clement Mwala—sought an early adjournment.

In the court, the State said in its plea that the matter had stayed long without coming to court as such it needed ample time to retrace and interview its witnesses before coming for mention.

The defence team comprising private practice lawyers Tamando Chokhotho and Jai Banda did not object to the request, which they described as “reasonable”.

Judge Kachale then adjourned the case to March 8 2019.

Muluzi, 74,  who ruled Malawi from 1994 to 2004 as first democratically elected president is being jointly charged with his former  personal  secretary  Lines Whiskey.

The former president denies any wrong doing together with his co-accuser.

Bazuka
Guest
Bazuka

Zitayeni izi. Lets concentrate on the Bingu and Peter scandals which are fresh and recent. Money is just going down the drain with a case that is almost stale. The state lawyers are simply drawing hefty amounts of allowances from the public account for nothing. Malawi, Lets show We have brains.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

Is this serious? Do the donors really want their K1.6 bn back? Perhaps they are all dead by now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Patrick Mbewe
Guest
Patrick Mbewe

Nkhani iyi yangoyamba kuti a DPP athe kumufinya atupele nthawi ya chisankho, apange zofuna zao sikuti pali zenizeni. Mchifukwa chake ayisunthira kufupi ndi zisankho. Asaweruza bwino Chilima ndalama zimenezi tcheya azabweza

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

