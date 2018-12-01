First Lady preaches love and unity among Malawi women

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has urged women from different sectors of the society to work together and portray love to one another to excel in life and contribute positively to the country’s development.

Mutharika made the call on Friday at Women’s Development Meeting held at Chisawani Primary School ground in Mpemba, Blantyre.

“We want women from different political parties, religions, those working in government and the private sector to work in harmony and towards a common goal and no group should be sidelined,” she emphasized.

The First Lady encouraged women to be conscious of their health status. She also advised women to be smart in their homes and surroundings.

“Health and wellness is important, without it you will not be able to contribute to the country’s development. I, therefore, encourage you all to take care of yourselves and your families especially during this rainy season,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika, however, urged women to go for cervical cancer screening for them to know about their status and if need be, get treatment in time so that they can continue participating in national development activities.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Women for the South, Bertha Nachuma commended the first lady for the great work she was playing especially in uniting women of manner without regard to their status.

“Through various programs like cervical cancer screening campaigns and Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust which encourages cleanliness in the society, it only shows how concerned the First Lady is with the well-being of women in the country,” said Nachuma.

Member of Parliament for Blantyre South West, Kennedy Kachingwe hailed the DPP leadership for making sure that communities have all the required social amenities.

“We are grateful to the president for all the development taking place in our area. Some areas in my constituency had no electricity but through the Malawi Rural Electrification Program, we are now connected to the grid.

“This has brought unity among communities and also attracted massive development to the area,” Kachingwe said.

The parliamentarian pledged to encourage his constituents to support the government under the DPP leadership for them to continue enjoying development projects lined up for the area in particular and the country in general.

