Another missing Malawi soldier in DRC resurfaces at camp

Malawi Defence Force has said Corporal Gift Tinani-Nkhoma, one of MDF soldiers who went missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a fierce battle with rebels two weeks ago, has returned to camp.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya said Tinani-Nkhoma was among four MDF soldiers who went missing after the November 13 North Kivu battle which killed six Malawian soldiers.

“He has reported to the Malawi battalion at the UN camp. He is alive and in very good condition, he is not injured,” said Chiphwanya.

Chiphwanya could not give details as to where he was, what happened to him, saying these are the questions which the army would be asking him in the DRC.

The return of Tinani-Nkhoma to the camp brings to two the number of missing soldiers found so far including Corporal George Salim and Chiphwanya is upbeat the other two – Sergeant Boniface Nowa and Staff Sergeant Chancy Mwakawenga – will be found.

“The UN has put in place all measures to get the remaining soldiers back to camp,” he said.

Chiphwanya said this vilifies the MDF who condemned some social media reports which alleged the four were killed and burned, saying sensationalism in such tragic situation will not be tolerated.

Making a ministerial statement in Parliament, deputy minister of Defence Amos Mailosi disclosed that eight more soldiers are hospitalised after they suffered injuries in an attack in the war-torn country.

The injured, who have been hospitalised at Entebbe in Uganda, include Sergeant Dan Chilenje, Corporal Malijani Selo, Lance Corporal Mautanga, Private Anthony Mwamadi, Private Moses Mdala and Private Damson Nkhoma.

The MDF soldiers are part of an 850-strong MDF contingent serving as United Nations peace keeping mission under the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

Under the FIB, the Malawi troops are operating along other peacekeepers from Tanzania and South Africa.

They are charged with the mission to neutralise armed groups in DRCs North Kivu.

