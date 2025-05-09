Dedza Government Secondary School Alumni to Honour Top Students and Teachers

The Dedza Government Secondary School Alumni Association (DEGOSS), in collaboration with Sapere Aude Trust, has organized an awards ceremony to honour outstanding students and teachers at the school. The event is scheduled to take place tomorrow, May 10.

According to a press release issued by DEGOSS Membership Convener, John Kelvin Jere, the awards will recognize teachers from the six best-performing subjects as well as 43 students who scored between 9 and 12 points in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations. The awards ceremony is budgeted at K12 million.

Jere noted that the annual event, which was introduced six years ago, is fully funded by voluntary contributions from the school’s alumni.

DEGOSS Academics Committee Chairperson, Dr. Thabbie Chilongo, commended former students for their unwavering support over the years, encouraging them to remain part of the initiative that has become a proud tradition.

“For the 2024 academic year, 141 out of 163 students who passed the MSCE have been selected to various public universities,” the statement highlighted.

Sapere Aude Trust Council President, Patricio Kulemeka, also praised the alumni for their commitment to the development of their former school. Their efforts have included the donation of 100 mattresses, dining tables for 700 students, and several computers.

DEGOSS President, Haswell Solomon, who initiated the awards, expressed his appreciation for the alumni’s continued support during his tenure.

In addition to the awards, the alumni association has spearheaded several development projects at the school, including the maintenance of the assembly hall’s ablution systems, hostel renovations, and a reforestation initiative on campus.

Over the years, DEGOSS has produced many notable figures, including two former State Presidents—Prof. Peter Mutharika and the late Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika—as well as the former Minister of Finance, the late Goodall Gondwe.

Other distinguished alumni include Prof. Jack Wirima (Managing Director of Mwaiwathu Private Hospital), Pastor Edgar Chibaka (Managing Director of Nyasa Times), Humphrey Mdyetseni (NEEF CEO), Dan Makata (ADMARC CEO), Henry Kachaje (MERA CEO), and Andrew Mpesi (Malawi Electoral Commission CEO).

The long list of prominent alumni also features Prof. Bernard Thole (MBS Director General), Fumbani Nyangulu (MUSCCO CEO), Hon. Louis Chimango, retired Chief Justice Richard Banda, Prof. Chomora Mikeka, Prof. Redson Kapindu, Brigadier General Prof. Dan Kuwali of the Malawi Defence Force, and numerous other high-ranking officials in both the public and private sectors.

The organisers are appealing to all alumni to contribute to the success of this year’s awards ceremony. Contributions can be made by contacting DEGOSS Treasurer Dan Datchi at 0990777777 or 0886777777, or Membership Convener John Kelvin Jere at 0999283952 or 0888983952.

