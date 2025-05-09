Resistance Grows in Mzimba as New District Commissioner Faces Pushback Over Alleged Cover-Up Fears

Rodgers Newa’s appointment as Mzimba District Commissioner, replacing Rodney Simwaka, is facing stiff resistance amid allegations that some senior officials fear the transition could expose administrative irregularities.

Simwaka has been transferred to Karonga District as part of a broader government restructuring, with Newa—formerly stationed in Nkhata Bay—tapped to take over the reins in Mzimba. However, the handover has sparked internal tension within the M’mbelwa District Council.

Sources reveal that Acting Director of Administration Veston Mulungu and Acting Director of Finance Davison Matola are at the center of the resistance, allegedly working behind the scenes to block the transition.

According to insider accounts, Mulungu and a group of allies reportedly paid a late-night visit to Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa, seeking the traditional leader’s intervention to persuade President Lazarus Chakwera to reverse Simwaka’s transfer. The Chief is said to have declined the request, distancing himself from what observers have described as a politically charged scheme.

Rev. Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of Mzimba Youth Organization, condemned the reported actions, calling them a serious violation of public service ethics.

“If true, this represents a grave misuse of public influence. Such behavior undermines transparency and accountability,” said Nkhana. He further called on government to investigate the matter and expedite the appointment of confirmed officials to key positions, stressing that prolonged reliance on acting officers fuels instability.

Reports also suggest that Mulungu has been mobilizing staff within the council to resist Newa’s appointment—a move analysts warn could disrupt public service delivery in one of Malawi’s most strategic districts.

Neither Mulungu nor Matola has issued a public response. Simwaka was unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.

The Ministry of Local Government and the Office of the President and Cabinet have yet to release official statements on the unfolding situation.

