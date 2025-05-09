Malawi First Dares MEC on Smartmatic, Demands Asset Declarations from Presidential Candidates

Malawi First – The People First, a pressure group composed of concerned citizens – has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), demanding that the Commission address mounting grievances from opposition parties and civil society organizations (CSOs) over the planned use of Smartmatic technology in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, movement leader Bon Kalindo warned that failure by MEC to respond will prompt mass citizen action.

“The tears of the poor, the struggles of the marginalized, and the cries of the voiceless demand that we act,” Kalindo said. “It is time for our leaders to lead by example, to show the people they serve that they have nothing to hide. The future of our nation depends on the integrity of its leaders. We can no longer afford to ignore the shadows of doubt that loom over our public offices.”

Kalindo was flanked by notable civil and political rights activists, including Wells Khama and Billy Banda. Khama, until recently, was a close ally of Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI).

Beyond rejecting the Smartmatic machines, Kalindo challenged government officials—especially those serving at Capital Hill—to undergo lifestyle audits. He alleged that several public officers have accumulated vast, unexplained wealth in recent years, despite Malawi’s struggle with poverty and underdevelopment.

“Malawi is rich in minerals, yet our progress is stifled by corruption and the selfishness of the elite,” he said. “Public officers, especially those in the Executive Branch, hold positions of immense trust. But the growing evidence of unexplained wealth raises serious questions about their commitment to public service.”

Kalindo demanded that all presidential candidates and current cabinet ministers publicly declare their assets before the September 16 general elections, emphasizing that transparency is non-negotiable in a functioning democracy.

When contacted for comment, MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said the Commission would respond “at an appropriate time once we receive official communication from them.”

