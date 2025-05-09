Undule Hails UAE High-Level Visit as Game-Changer, Applauds Chakwera for Bold Diplomatic Vision

Prominent governance and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula has lauded the recent high-level visit by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing it as a powerful endorsement of Malawi’s rising diplomatic and economic stature.

Mwakasungula says the visit—one of the most high-profile engagements between the two nations—marks a significant turning point in Malawi’s foreign policy and reflects the growing recognition of the country as a viable partner for investment and strategic cooperation.

“This isn’t just a ceremonial handshake. It’s a bold signal that Malawi is being taken seriously on the global stage,” Mwakasungula said in a statement issued Thursday.

He noted that the UAE delegation’s presence comes just months after President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s own diplomatic mission to the Gulf nation, underscoring what he described as a deliberate and forward-thinking foreign policy.

“President Chakwera’s diplomacy is paying off. This visit is a clear outcome of a calculated effort to shift Malawi’s global relationships from traditional donor dependency to strategic partnerships built on mutual economic interests,” said Mwakasungula.

Known for his leadership in civic activism and public policy advocacy across Malawi and the SADC region, Mwakasungula believes the visit reflects a major diplomatic pivot. He highlighted the UAE’s global reputation for innovation, financial influence, and expertise in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, and digital technology.

“For a long time, Malawi’s foreign policy has been tethered to aid and humanitarian support. But this visit shows we are entering a new era—one where Malawi is seen not just as a recipient, but as a partner of value,” he explained.

Mwakasungula also pointed to the trade and investment agreements signed during the visit, calling them “transformational tools” that, if implemented effectively, could catalyze economic growth through market access, foreign direct investment (FDI), and job creation.

“These agreements are not just ink on paper. They carry the potential to open new markets for Malawian goods, attract cutting-edge technologies, and spur industrial development,” he emphasized.

He urged government ministries and stakeholders to match the diplomatic momentum with swift, transparent, and coordinated implementation of the agreements.

“Now is the time to act. We need political will, institutional synergy, and unwavering national commitment to deliver results. This is where civil society must also rise—to monitor, hold government accountable, and ensure that these benefits are felt at grassroots level,” he said.

Mwakasungula added that the UAE visit sends a compelling message to the international business community: “Malawi is open for business.”

He believes the country now has an opportunity to reposition itself as a credible, stable, and investment-friendly destination in Africa.

“Under President Chakwera’s leadership, Malawi is redefining its global role. This visit affirms that we are no longer on the periphery but are being seen as an emerging player in regional and global development,” Mwakasungula concluded.

He cautioned, however, that “a visit alone is not enough.”

“The challenge now is to turn diplomatic goodwill into real change for the ordinary Malawian. That’s the true test of leadership and partnership. This moment must not be wasted.”

