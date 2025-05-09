Mzuzu University Staff Betrayed: Government’s Deafening Silence Over Gratuity Crisis Sparks Outrage

In a stunning display of bureaucratic apathy and broken promises, the government of Malawi has come under fire from Mzuzu University’s staff unions following an inexcusable delay in service gratuity payments—five months and counting. Despite a formal petition delivered directly to State House on April 11th, the silence from the highest office in the land has been thunderous, and the outrage is now boiling over.

The Mzuzu University Academic Staff Union (MUASU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (MUNASTU) issued a scathing public statement condemning the delay, highlighting what they call “an unfair psychological and financial burden” on workers who have faithfully served the nation.

“We wonder whether our petition was even brought to the President’s attention,” reads the statement, a line dripping with frustration and disbelief. “We believe that the President is capable of handling the matter—as per our request. So why the silence?”

To add insult to injury, the unions point to the swift and seamless gratuity payments made to counterparts at UNIMA, KUHeS, and MUBAS, where payouts were completed within three months. Mzuni staff, however, are still waiting five months later—treated like second-class citizens within the same public university system.

“This isn’t just about money. It’s about dignity, equality, and justice,” said one senior lecturer who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “How does a government justify rewarding some and neglecting others under the same framework?”

The unions are demanding an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera before he presides over the university’s graduation on May 15th, warning that if their call is ignored, visible protest is inevitable. Peaceful demonstrations, placards, and a bold public statement during graduation are all on the table.

“Mzuni staff have been patient. We have followed protocol. Now, we will not be silenced,” the joint statement declared.

As inflation soars and the cost of living climbs, the staff say their patience has worn thin. Many have been left in financial limbo, unable to invest or retire with the dignity they deserve. Meanwhile, their commitment to teaching and service remains unfaltering—a painful irony that makes the government’s inaction all the more disgraceful.

The ball is now in the President’s court. But the clock is ticking—and come May 15th, the silence will be broken one way or another.

