NEEF Wraps Up National Micro-Irrigation Rollout in Shire Valley: A Major Push for Food Security

In a bold step toward tackling hunger and climate shocks, the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has concluded its nationwide Micro-Irrigation Loan Program rollout in Mwiza Village, Sub-T/A Chiputula in Chikwawa District—marking a powerful close to a campaign designed to revolutionize smallholder farming across Malawi.

In the Shire Valley zone alone, 84 farmers under the Limphangwi Irrigation Scheme received a lifeline: 2,000 kilograms of maize seed and 400 bags of fertilizer. The group plans to cultivate 200 acres along the Limphangwi River, targeting staple crops like maize and beans even as the dry season sets in.

Gift Njobvu, chairperson of the scheme, said the program offers more than inputs—it offers renewed hope.

“Our lives will change for the better. These loans are not just about farming—they’re about feeding our families and breaking the cycle of hunger,” he said.

NEEF CEO Humphrey Mdyetseni echoed this optimism, describing the initiative as a strategic shift from rain-fed agriculture to resilient, year-round food production.

“We’re not just handing out loans—we’re equipping farmers to face climate change, diversify crops, and make agriculture the engine of national growth,” he said.

Taurail Francis Mlewah, Programs Manager at Blantyre Agricultural Development Division (ADD), who served as guest of honor, lauded NEEF’s efforts as directly aligned with the country’s long-term development vision.

“This program is a stepping stone to realizing the Malawi 2063 goal of national food sufficiency. When farmers thrive, the nation thrives,” he said.

With plans to continue disbursing micro-irrigation loans until the rainy season begins, NEEF is enabling thousands of farmers to grow food in the driest months—turning once-idle fields into green, productive land. This marks a critical shift toward sustainable agriculture as a cornerstone of Malawi’s economic future.

NEEF’s irrigation drive is not just about water—it’s about survival, dignity, and putting power back in the hands of the people who feed the nation.

