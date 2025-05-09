Shocking: Security Guards at Late Bingu wa Mutharika’s Ndata Farm Go 22 Months Without Pay

At least 19 security guards stationed at the late President Bingu wa Mutharika’s Ndata Farm in Thyolo have gone nearly two years without receiving their salaries, raising serious concerns about labor rights violations and accountability within the estate’s management.

Speaking to Nyasatimes, one of the affected guards, Davie Zabron, revealed that the guards have not been paid for the past 22 months despite continuing to provide security at key locations within the property. These include the opulent Casablanca Manor residence, the Bingu wa Mutharika mausoleum, and the farm’s administrative offices.

Zabron disclosed that the guards were previously employed by Bineth Trust—the entity that manages the late president’s estate—but repeated attempts to seek answers and assistance from the Trust have yielded no results.

“We have worked diligently and faithfully, but our cries for help have fallen on deaf ears. We have families to feed, children to send to school, and lives to live. This is simply inhumane,” Zabron lamented.

The guards reportedly tried to engage Tapiwa Mutharika, daughter of the late president and a former resident at the farm, hoping she would intervene. However, Zabron says their efforts have been ignored, adding to their frustrations and sense of abandonment.

When contacted for comment, Bineth Trust official Samuel Kayuni shifted responsibility to Tapiwa Mutharika, identifying her as the current chairperson of the Trust. However, she too has declined to comment on the matter, leaving the guards in a state of despair and uncertainty.

Legal experts have warned that the failure to pay the workers could amount to a violation of Malawi’s labor laws, which mandate timely and fair compensation for all employees. Human rights activists are also calling for immediate action and a full investigation into the matter.

“This situation is not just a contractual dispute—it is a human rights issue,” said one activist who requested anonymity. “How do you expect people to survive 22 months without pay while guarding a presidential estate?”

As the controversy unfolds, public pressure is mounting on the Bineth Trust and Tapiwa Mutharika to break their silence and take responsibility for the welfare of the long-suffering guards.

This is a developing story.

