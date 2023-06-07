Deffered PSLCE to be administered June end

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) says differed Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) for the year 2023 will be administered at the end of June.

Some PSLCE candidates across the country had their examination fees swindled by some irresponsible teachers thereby rendering them ineligible to sit for the examinations.

After serious consideration of the matter, MANEB decided to administer differed examinations. 10 schools (examination centres) will have some of their learners (candidates) sit for the differed examinations.

MANEB Executive Director, Professor Dorothy Cynthia Nampota, says the board will ensure that the examinations are administered professionally following all the necessary procedures.

“The examinations will be the same as those administered earlier in terms of level of difficulty and other aspects. Security will be tight just as is the case with all examinations that we administer,” said Professor Nampota.

Education expert at Mzuzu University, Dr Lydia Kishindo Mafuta, has called for credibility in the administration of the differed examinations.

“Sometimes there may be lack of seriousness because they are differed examinations but all measures and means that were used in the initial examinations should also be followed this time around,” Dr Kishindo said.

The examinations will be administered from 28th to 30th June, 2023.

