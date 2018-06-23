Defiant Abida Mia back in streets to drum up MCP support after Malawi police fire teargas

Unbowed and unbroken, political activist Abida Mia who is wife to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia on Friday stormed the streets of the commercial capital Blantyre barely a day police dispersed her and the MCP second-in-command with teargas.

During an interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday, Abida Mia, said she will not be intimidated to lead the campaign to have the rule of law in the country, “to have our rights and freedoms respected and, indeed, to have a country where our resources are applied for the benefit of all equitably.”

She said the police are being used by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to intimidate the opposition.

“But we are not afraid. We will continue to campaign for MCP to every person we can reach, every door and if it means us being killed for this, we are prepared to die but will not accept the narrowing of political space,” she said.

The vigilant political activist said MCP will remain peaceful but warned that only free and fair electoral competition will all be essential for averting unrest.

“As a Malawian there no need to fear anybody, I will continue going in the streets chatting with people, without fear,” she said after distributing MCP cloth and flags to minibuses and vendors in Blantyre.

Malawi police in on Thursday fired tear gas and shot bullets in the air to disperse scores of MCP supporters who had gathered at curios market (paziboliboli) to receive party cloth from Mia.

Meanwhile, MCP Publicity Secretary, Reverend Maurice Munthali, has said the party is disappointed with the conduct of police officers who “recklessly and unprofessionally” threw teargas at Mia and party supporters in the city of Blantyre “where he was peacefully and lawfully sharing light moments with the vendors.”

Munthali said MCP is deeply concerned, saddened and dismayed by the conduct of some Malawi Police officers who continue to shamelessly torture innocent Malawians in this age and time.

“Having said about the two incidents we would also like to express our deepest concern over the recent incident where the Police recklessly and unprofessionally threw teargas at the Party’s First Vice President, Honourable Sidik Mia and our supporters in the city of Blantyre where he was peacefully and lawfully sharing light moments with the vendors.”

Munthali said MCP is deeply concerned, saddened and dismayed by the conduct of some Malawi Police Officers who continue to shamelessly torture innocent Malawians in this age and time. He said such brutal acts have spilled over tomembers of the media, the latest being journalists from Zodiak Broadcasting Station, who have been beaten up to the point of having their clothes torn apart by the men in uniform. https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20180623-WA0032.mp4

