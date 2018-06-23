More From the World
More From Nyasatimes
- Defiant Abida Mia back in streets to drum up MCP support after Malawi police fire teargas
- MCP supporters political chants in Blantyre streets
- Airtel Malawi boss Kamoto leads journalists in blood donation to save lives
- Farai Chazima announces to launch ‘ Fulumirani’ album on Independence Day
- Mzuni frustrates Silver with draw: Coach Gilbert Chirwa hails the students
- Chilima Movement is getting up steam: High spirits at Monkey Bay rally
- Malawi Police fire teargas, bullets to disperse MCP supporters: Mia says ‘failed assassination plot’
- Malawi’s ex-president Muluzi recalls fight for democracy in local press
- Joyce Banda blasts ‘failed’ DPP govt: Promises universal fertilizer subsidy if elected Malawi President
- Malawi Cashgate prisoner Lutepo tells MIJ ‘ President Mutharika should release me from jail’
- Chilima Movement is getting up steam: High spirits at Monkey Bay rally
- Malawi Police fire teargas, bullets to disperse MCP supporters: Mia says ‘failed assassination plot’
- Bushiri is up for something bigger: The world must watch out!
- Malawi’s ex-president Muluzi recalls fight for democracy in local press
- Minister Nakhumwa announces interest to contest as DPP Veep South
- Malawi govt recalls Kaliati’s daughter from High Commission in London
- Malawi VP Chilima out of DPP presidential race, quits party
- Kaliati accuses Mutharika of clinging to power: ‘He promised us to serve one presidential term, retire’
- Chaponda’s ‘misplaced’ ambitions to be Malawi’s next president under microscope
- Battle lines drawn for Malawi’s DPP: Mutharika and Chilima face off in battle of realpolitik
Search
Leave a Reply