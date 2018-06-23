Airtel Malawi boss Kamoto leads journalists in blood donation to save lives

Martin Luther king, Junior once said “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’. And if you ask the same question to Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto, the urgent answer would be “he donated blood” to save lives.

On Friday, Kamoto also headed Lilongwe based journalists in donating blood during the blood donation exercise necessitated by Airtel Malawi in partnership with Bwaila Media Club (BMC) which was conducted as part of commemorating world blood donor day.

Speaking in an interview during the donation at Airtel offices in Lilongwe, Kamoto said blood donation is one of the most significant contributions that a person can make towards the society saying the gesture is associated with lifesaving.

“Saving life is something that one can be proud of, it’s not easy to add value to one’s life span”, he said

He said Airtel Malawi, a member of one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, Bharti Airtel, apart from providing other services; they also have responsibility to save lives of people where necessary.

“As a brand our core role is connecting people, but we also have a role beyond that which is improving the livelihoods of communities around us, and donating blood is one of it. If we could save someone’s life by donating blood, then we have played a big role,” he said.

Bwaila Media Club (BMC) Secretary General Steve Chilundu said as journalists they do realise their role to save lives.

“This is part of corporate social responsibility, as Bwaila Media Club people know us as news gatherers but we needed to do something special which is to donate blood, when one donates blood he/she does not know whose life is going to be saved, so it is a worthwhile activity.

“Let us all extend a helping hand and save lives. Even if you save one life you will be credited for that and God will abundantly bless you,” he added.

Malawi blood transfusion services (MBTS) senior public relations Assistant responsible for centre region Upile Kaimvi said lack of willingness to donate blood has been a challenge.

Kaimvi thanked Airtel Malawi and Bwaila Media Club for the gesture and further urged Malawians to change mind set and donate blood to save lives.

