Farai Chazima announces to launch ‘ Fulumirani’ album on Independence Day

As Malawians will be celebrating 54 years of independence on 6 July, Lilongwe based gospel Musician Farai Chazima Soko will also be making a history in her music career with a double launch of both CD and DVD of her second album titled ‘Fulumirani’.

Slated to be held at Zambezi Open theatre in Lilongwe the show will start at 11 o’clock in the morning as many gospel giants in the country are billed to perform.

The launch will be spiced up by Andy Seko, Evance Meleka, Walusungu Kishombe, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, Norman Phiri, Maggie Mangani, Bon Kavala, Lyton Nandolo, Martha Mituka and Levison Masamba among others.

Speaking in an interview Chazima said she is geared to dish out the best performance during the launch and that her fans should expect all good things.

She said the show will be one of its kind and that she cannot afford to disappoint her fans but rather putting up the best.

“I am more than prepared for the show, all the necessary things are in place. My fans should come in large numbers to support my ministry and I promise that they will not regret in any way”, she said

Recorded by Joseph Tembo at Groove Magic studios, the CD contains songs including Masalimo, tigawane, zikomo, praise the Lord, mama and akatidalitsa among other while the DVD was shot by Phillos Muleya and Austin Kabawo.

The show will attract an entry fee of K1, 000 per head and some luck winners will go away with different prizes including Home theatre, Electric iron and Kettle courtesy of Magic Promotions.

