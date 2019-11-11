Deliwe Makata to host ‘Go for gold’ a night of network, inspiration and supporting book distribution to young people

Deliwe Makata, 24-year-old founder of Women Inspire – an empowerment and capacity building network for girls and young women in the country which has helped many girls to get an education – is set to have an event to amplify issues in her “Go for Gold” book in Lilongwe at Latitude 13 on the November 23 2019.

The event is intended to bring together people who can be part of supporting a book donation drive to young people in secondary schools who will highly benefit from the book but cannot afford to buy it for themselves.

It will bring together a diverse inspirational people working in different sectors, performers and artists propelling the development of young people.

Makata whose Women Inspire has had the programme in a capacity building initiative for girls in vulnerable communities to equip them with theoretical and practical life skills, has said some of the guests coming are Getrude Kabwazi, Vera Kamtukule, Bridget Malewezi and Esther Kawale.

Gospel musician Faith Mussa will also grace the event which be hosted by award winning television presenter and singer Ruth Kulaisi of Zodiak Broadcasting station.

Makata said ‘Go for Gold’ is a book with an aim to inspire, empower and dare the young and old into a life of purposely pursuing the uttermost best of their potential.

It was released on the May 24 2019 at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre.

Makata, whose organisation is advancing human rights, civic leadership, education and character development, said the book opens ideas and inspirations for one to pursue a life beyond the norm while minimizing living a life below the realities of what you can actually achieve.

“As every writer plans to publish anything, an article or a book, they have an idea of what they would love to achieve. As writers, we are creative, we bring into context ideas that we want to share to the world and I believe most of the times, our readers take the flow of the message we are giving out.

“In the same way, I wrote this book because I wanted to share my ideas, thoughts and inspirations regarding living a life that is out of normalcy,” she stressed.

Women Inspire was established in 2016 and Deliwe also founded Cleaners N More in November 2017. This is a company dedicated to serving the less advantaged and giving them a life of meaning.

Deliwe is Chancellor College Bachelors of Arts in humanities graduate.

Born on February 2 1994 in Blantyre, she is the second born from a family of four children. Deliwe went to Blantyre Girls Primary School from where she got selected to Lilongwe Girls Secondary School from 2008-2011.

From Lilongwe Girls, she got selected to Chancellor College in 2012, however, she could not complete her final year in 2017 due to financial challenges her family encountered.

She withdrew from school for a year and returned to complete her education.

