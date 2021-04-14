Demolish ‘chijachi’ on Parliament roundabout, minister orders: Lilongwe City Council says sculpture constructed by Beautify Malawi Trust without consulting

Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daud has advised Lilongwe City Council to demolish a sculpture on the Parliament Building round about in Lilongwe which is christened by Malawians on social media as “Chijachi’ as they fail to make sense of the substandard quality.

The deputy minister said she toured some facilities in the city on Monday, including the sculpture, saying it is substandard and an eyesore.

“This things it there not to make the Lilongwe city beautiful. Nobody knows what that thing stands for and it makes the city look ugly, hence as a Ministry, we have advised the Mayor of Lilongwe city and other officials from Lilongwe City Council to demolish it,” Daudi said.

She advised the council to be aware of any development taking place in the capital city in order to avoid substandard developments.

“Whatever is being done in the city the council should be aware about it, if the council sees anybody doing anything in the city without consulting the council, it must not hesitate to ask and this would help avoid developments like [Chijachi],” she said.

Daud said the sculpture could be a death trap for road users as it has developed cracks and has electrical wires dangling.

She said she has since advised the city council to work with the Roads Authority to icome up with a solution to the roundabout.

In her remarks, Lilongwe City Mayor Juliana Kaduya said the sculpture was constructed by former first lady Gertrude Mutharika’s Beautify Malawi Trust without consulting the city council.

“The previous government was doing developments on its own in the city without knowledge of the city council.

“The statue at the roundabout near parliament building was done by the former first Lady through her initiative called BEAM Trust and it was built without consulting the city council, up to now as the council we do not know its name,” Kaduya said.

It is reported that BEAM Trust fished out K35 million from Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to construct the statue at parliament roundabout.

