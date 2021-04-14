Demolish ‘chijachi’ on Parliament roundabout, minister orders: Lilongwe City Council says sculpture constructed by Beautify Malawi Trust without consulting
Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daud has advised Lilongwe City Council to demolish a sculpture on the Parliament Building round about in Lilongwe which is christened by Malawians on social media as “Chijachi’ as they fail to make sense of the substandard quality.
The deputy minister said she toured some facilities in the city on Monday, including the sculpture, saying it is substandard and an eyesore.
“This things it there not to make the Lilongwe city beautiful. Nobody knows what that thing stands for and it makes the city look ugly, hence as a Ministry, we have advised the Mayor of Lilongwe city and other officials from Lilongwe City Council to demolish it,” Daudi said.
She advised the council to be aware of any development taking place in the capital city in order to avoid substandard developments.
“Whatever is being done in the city the council should be aware about it, if the council sees anybody doing anything in the city without consulting the council, it must not hesitate to ask and this would help avoid developments like [Chijachi],” she said.
Daud said the sculpture could be a death trap for road users as it has developed cracks and has electrical wires dangling.
She said she has since advised the city council to work with the Roads Authority to icome up with a solution to the roundabout.
In her remarks, Lilongwe City Mayor Juliana Kaduya said the sculpture was constructed by former first lady Gertrude Mutharika’s Beautify Malawi Trust without consulting the city council.
“The previous government was doing developments on its own in the city without knowledge of the city council.
“The statue at the roundabout near parliament building was done by the former first Lady through her initiative called BEAM Trust and it was built without consulting the city council, up to now as the council we do not know its name,” Kaduya said.
It is reported that BEAM Trust fished out K35 million from Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to construct the statue at parliament roundabout.
Trivia imanenedwa ija iyi. Malawians please let find something good to do
Somebody somewhere did not do his job accordingly. Vuto la kulekerera ku Malawi. The same with these illegal foreiners plying trade everywhere in the country somebody coming today that there is a law which restricts them only to refugee camps. Where was the law all these past 20 years. Somebody failed Malawians. They ought to be dismissed from their work.
A monument to the corrruption and incompetence of the DPP regime. Achichotse ndithu.
The country it’s just a banana Republic everyone can do whatsoever he/ she wants. Do we have City planners in Malawi and city Engineers? If yes, Are they working? Lilongwe is one of the unplanned and disorganized city in the world. Do those Engineers travel outside Malawi after finishing university and get exposed to the world and have and ideas how the city should look like. Apa chibala aba school apa chishop apa akukumbapo nchenga pa nseu. Kungomaliza school ku universityko basi phwiii Malawi osawatumizako kuja akaone or ku Zambia. Pamenepo mukaphwasula doyo have an Idea kuti muikapo china chifukwa… Read more »
when did the Lilongwe City Council notice that there was some activity at the roundabout?
was it built or sculpted overnight
chimenecho chichoke (chijachi)
komanso ku Lilongwe city assembly ko someone has to be taken to task. amalekerera zopusa ngati zimenezo
You can’t say kuti amalekelera. Zinali zovuta kwa mayo kukaniza beam kupanga zomwe akufuna.I think you understandwhat Imean.
Buy the way, what has this thing to do with Lilongwe water board?
I understand Beam has its own sponsors and funders, do you mean this thing was constructed with funds from Lilongwe water board?
Who are the funders? Akulu kodi simuvomerezabe kuti munkaberedwa? mmmmm awanso awa
DPP woyeee,. Koma chijachi kkkkk omayi kukonza towoni ya Leyas eti .Zazii zopanda mchere.
Chichokedi zitha kutheka ndi chimene chimatibweretsera COVID chifukwa sitikudziwa kuti ndichichani.
Kwinaku chingatilepheretse kudya katatu…nchoyipa zedi
Zawawa ankolo muchira mochedwa pepani