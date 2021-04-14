Malawi army promotes Flames star Mbulu to sergeant from rank of corporal

Following his impressive performance with the Malawi national football team, the Flames, in 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has promoted South Africa-based striker Richard Mbulu from the rank of corporal to sergeant.

MDF spokesperson Major Emmanuel Mlelemba confirmed the promotion, saying it is purely in recognition of the contribution he made towards the national team’s qualification.

“Mbulu was exemplary and has contributed a lot to the Flames to qualify for Afcon finals,” he said.

Mlelemba said the military believes in motivating its sports personalities “and we are very happy with Mbulu’s performance.”

The Baroka FC striker scored the priceless goal that took the Flames to the promised land following a 1-0 victory over Uganda Cranes at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on March 29.

“That was a national cause and management felt he deserved to be rewarded,” said Mlelemba.

Mbulu said he is “delighted” with the promotion, saying its “an encouragement to continue working hard.”

When President Lazarus Chakwera recently hosted the Flames at Kamuzu Palace to congratulate them for their qualification, vice-captain John ‘CJ’ Banda requested that Flames players who work for State security organs such as MDF and Malawi Police Service should be considered for promotion.

