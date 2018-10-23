Department of Mines offices closed over non-payment of rentals

The offices for the Department of Mines have been closed for two weeks following failure by government to pay rentals for the building owned by private landlords in Lilongwe.

Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining has not paid the rentals to the private landlords hence the closer and its affecting the operations of the key department in the ministry for the country economic drivers.

The ministry’s director of mines Jalf Salima confirmed that one of government’s private landlords has closed the Department of Mines offices as government is also owing huge sums of money in rental arrears.

However, he said the ministry was working out to finding solutions so that the offices can be up and running.

Malawi government has been struggling to pay many of its landlords including Malawi Property Investment Company (Mpico) for Gemini House which houses various ministries.

Mpico which is reportedly owed billions by the governmen also terminated the contract with government for four buildings — Aquarius, which house offices for State Residences; Chief Kilipula Building, Capital House and ICS complex

