Police assault man over wee allegations

A 39-year-old man is in agony in hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by the head of the CID police in Mwanza for allegedly urinating within the vicinity of the district police station.

Edwin Mkutumula had gone to Mwanza police station to see a relation who was arrested but just before he met the suspect relation, he went around his vehicle to wee.

He was spotted by the head of the CID at the station who arrested him and assaulted him heavily that he is now admitted to hospital because of the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Kaunda said worse still, the police denied him a police report to go to hospital to seek medical attention.

The matter comes at a time of increased police brutality in the country under Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose, just days after health workers in Kasungu protested against the assault of the Kasungu district nursing officer by the police.

This also comes amid reports that the police from Area 30 and Dowa were intimidating and bullying a 14 year old girl and her mother to withdraw the teenage’s claim that she was raped in police custody by a police officer.

Mwanza police officer-in-charge Patricia Mkutumula feigned ignorance on the matter when asked.

