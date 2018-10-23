Sweet revenge for Wanderers, trim Masters to size in Fisd Cup

Be Forward Wanderers produced a dazzling attacking display to trim Masters Security to size as the Lilongwe based side were humiliated 4-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday.

Peter Wadabwa scored twice as Mike Kaziputa and Yamikani Chester also scored for the Nomads each.

This was Wanderers sweet revenge as they were beaten 5-4 in penalties by the same team in the Carlsberg Cup on the same venue.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira made some changes to his previous squad that started in the Carlsberg Cup.

Mpinganjira leftout centre defender Wongani Kaipa who was replaced by Lucky Malata.

Precious Sambani was also left out due to an illness, while Isaac Kaliat and Joseph Kamwendo started on the bench.

Instead, Mpinganjira started with two strikers upfront, veterans Esau Kanyenda and Peter Wadabwa.

Rafiq Namwera partnered Alfred Manyozo jnr on the middle of the park ,as Yamikani Chester and Mike Kaziputa operated from the wings.

In defence, Malata partnered Peter Cholopi, Francis Mulimbika and Stanely Sanudi.

As usual, Nenani Juwayo manned the posts.

From the kick-off, Wanderers showed the hunger for success as the visitors were shambolic in most of their departments.

Their display, lacked organisation, commitment and passion as they resorted to erial balls.

Masters, who banked much on Mphatso Dzongololo on the midfield , were overrun and showed no stomach for the fight.

The visotrs were also reduced to 10 men after Richard Chande was shown marching orders for a bad tackle on Rafiq Namwera who was rushed to the hospital.

The game also saw some rough tackles as Francis Mulimbika escaped a yellow card after a professional foul on Babatunde.

After the last whistle,Wanderers supporters who did not give up after Saturdays defeat chanted in celebrations.

Wanderers will now face Dwangwa Town Hammers following a draw which was conducted on half time.

