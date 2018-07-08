Depeco members at Likoma defect enmasse to Chilima movement: Daza loses steam

Executive members of Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) at Likoma Island have all of them resigned from the party and have since joined a political movement in support of vice president Saulos Chilima presidential bid.

Depeco chairman at the island Joseph Chizoma Chirwa accused the Depeco president Chris Daza of being disconnected to the people at the island.

“His leadership is not visionary, it is not inspiring, it is not transformative. Since we were ushered in, he has never come to see us,” said Chirwa.

The former Depeco leader at the island said Chilima is a visionary and transformative leader who would crush nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, favouritism and cronyism currently rocking the country.

A senior official of the Transformative Movement Patricia Kaliati described the decision by the former members of Depeco to join the movement as wise.

“This is the wise thing to do, it shows that you are civilisrd because you want change and change shall come after May 21,” she said.

The defection numbers at the island might be insignificant but will boost the morale of the Chilima movement which is facing stiff competition from established political parties of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

