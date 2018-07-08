Superior Halaal owes ex-staff K37million pension money

Over 150 former members of staff at Superior Halaal are demanding their K37 million pension money, saying all the High Court ordered the seizure of company property for sale to pay the money, sheriffs are yet to pounce on the company.

Superior Halaal was closed down June 2016.

Leader of the ex-workers, Gift Wanangwa Phiri said he was suspicious why the sheriffs have not yet pounced on the company to recover the pension money.

“People are suffering, the ex-workers are suffering, especially those who have not yet got any job,” said Phiri.

He said efforts to engage the management is proving futile as officials are very elusive.

“This is an insult to us, this is harassment. Ninety five percent of those retrenched are yet to get employment,” he said.

Emily Mkumba, one of the sheriffs refused to comment on the matter while head of human resource at the company Henry Chilemba said the ex staff have started receiving their dues.

