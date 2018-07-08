Senior chief advises traditional leaders against partisan politics

A senior chief in Dowa has advised traditional leaders in his area to avoid partisan politics ahead of the 2019 election, saying they should not be enticed by politicians material and cash ‘gifts.’

Senior chief Nkukula of Dowa said this during the elevation of Nkhono Filipo to senior group head man.

“Traditional leaders should be non partisan. Let us serve our people in a neutral political way. Allow every party to hold political rallies,” he said.

He advised traditional leaders in his area to avoid provocative and hate speeches during political rallies, saying they needed to remain non partisan.

The chief said during the campaign period, tensions are always high but traditional leaders needed to put their heads higher than the political tensions.

“You serve people of diverse political views, people who belong to different political parties, you therefore need to be non partisan otherwise you will divide people you serve and that will not be good at all,” he said.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is accused of using traditional leaders to insult opposition opponents.

