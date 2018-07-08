Low voter registration turn up hits central region: Chakwera props up citizens to register

Low turn up for the registration of voters for the forthcoming tripartite elections has hit Kasungu, Dedza and Salima raising fears that the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) might lose out in the region touted its stronghold.

This prompted MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to visit some centres in Dedza to encourage people to register if they are to vote during the May 21 tripartite elections.

Chakwera visited Mganga, Chimpudzu and Mankhamba registration centres amid concerns of the low turn out.

In Salima, the situation is the same as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials say most people have not collected their national identify cards which would allow them to register.

The first phase of the registration exercise for Kasungu, Dedza and Salima comes to an end on Monday.

In Kasungu, MEC chairlady Jane Ansah and the UNDP resident representative visited the district on Saturday to appreciate how the registration was going on.

She said the turn out was impressive but was worried that very few women registered in the district.

Ansah said in a country where there are more women than men, it was imperative to have more women registered so that they have a strong voice during the election.

Meanwhile, the first phase of regisrration exercise ends on Monday, according to MEC.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :